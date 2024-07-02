Pinecrest Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Valley Solvents & Chemicals

Leading Distributor of Commodity Chemicals Completes Sale to Univar Solutions

DALLAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners ("Pinecrest") is pleased to announce that Valley Solvents & Chemicals ("Valley Solvents"), a long-time distributor of commodity chemicals and provider of waste management services in Texas and the Gulf Coast Region, has been acquired by Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions"). Pinecrest served as the exclusive advisor to Valley Solvents in this transaction.

Valley Solvents was originally founded by Harry G. Davis in 1952 and has since been led by Harry's son, Bill Davis, who served as President and CEO. Over the past 72 years, Valley Solvents has grown to become a key regional chemical distributor, providing a comprehensive range of chemical solutions and services, from delivery to disposal. Valley Solvents caters to more than 1,000 customers with a diverse portfolio of bulk and packaged products, custom blending, and waste disposal services. The acquisition of Valley Solvents expands and reinforces Univar Solution's local chemical distribution network and value-added services in the region, while also strengthening its environmental services capabilities.

Pinecrest Senior Managing Director Barrett Kingsriter, Managing Director Bobby Renkes, Director Geoff Dunham, and Associate Luke Dodson served as the investment bankers on the transaction.

"I am so proud of the business my family and our team have helped build over many decades, and we are excited to have completed this transaction with Univar Solutions. Becoming part of the largest chemical distributor in the United States is a significant moment and opportunity for the company and helps ensure continued success and innovation for our customers, suppliers, and employees," said Bill Davis, President of Valley Solvents. "Pinecrest did an exceptional job of leading us through this process from beginning to end. They showed a clear grasp of our objectives and a deep respect for the legacy of our business and ran an efficient process that resulted in a transaction that was the best result for Valley Solvents and the Davis family. It was a delight to work with the Pinecrest team and their character and professionalism were top-notch."

Barrett Kingsriter of Pinecrest added, "Bill Davis and his team have built a best-in-class distribution and waste services company, oriented around providing the best service possible to its customers for over 70 years. It was an honor to work with Bill and the Valley Solvents team and to help them achieve this milestone. We look forward to seeing the ongoing success that we know the company will have alongside Univar."

