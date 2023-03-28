Pinegrove, New La Plata Planned Community, Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

LA PLATA, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The D.R. Horton Capital division was joined by local dignitaries and distinguished guests to celebrate its new master-planned community in La Plata on Friday, March 24. The Grand Opening of the Pinegrove community , which is situated on more than 1,000 peaceful acres, was punctuated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by La Plata Mayor, Jeannine E. James.

Pictured (L-R): Dwayne Hill (D.R. Horton Capital Division President), Thomasina O. Coates (Charles County Commissioners), Jeannine E. James (Mayor of La Plata) and Griffin Burns (D.R. Horton Forward Planning & LD Manager)

Other local elected officials and dignitaries in attendance included Thomasina O. Coates (Charles County Commissioners, District 2), Brett Manuel (Town Manager), Jeanine Harrington (Director of Planning) and Bobby Stahl (Director of Operations). In attendance from D.R. Horton were Dwayne Hill (Capital Division President), Kathy Cassidy (VP of Sales & Marketing), Griffin Burns (Forward Planning & LD Manager) and Ethan Kilby (Operations Manager).

"It is such a thrill to see our vision for Pinegrove finally start to come to life through our team's hard work and dedication," said Cassidy. "We can't wait to begin welcoming homeowners to this truly special community."

During the event, guests toured five fully decorated model homes, which are now open for the public to tour daily. Home styles at Pinegrove range from approximately 1,698 to 2,511 square feet with both one and two-story plans for homebuyers of all walks of life. Each home will feature an open-concept layout and D.R. Horton's Smart Home® Technology package. Home prices currently start in the high $300s.

Early interest has been strong at Pinegrove. Much of the excitement can be attributed to the community's exceptional location — central to a wealth of shopping, dining and entertainment in Southern Maryland and the greater Washington, DC area — and future plans for in-community resort-style amenities. Extensive green space, tot lots, pools and a protected trail system are planned.

"We are so grateful to Mayor James, the County Commissioners, the town of La Plata and the Planning Commission for their continued support," added Cassidy. "The future in La Plata is definitely bright."

For more information about Pinegrove, please visit DRHorton.com/PinegroveMD .

