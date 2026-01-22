Pinegrove Opportunity Partners Raises $2.2 Billion for Inaugural Fund

The fund invests in category-defining private technology companies through scalable and customized

secondary solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinegrove Opportunity Partners ("POP"), a dedicated venture and growth secondaries investor, today announced the close of its inaugural fund, Pinegrove Opportunity Partners I ("POP I"), with $2.2 billion of capital commitments. POP I was oversubscribed relative to its original $2 billion target and is the largest first-time venture secondaries fund.

POP I invests in mid-to-late-stage private technology companies by delivering flexible liquidity and financing solutions to founders, management teams, venture firms, and their investors. The company is led by Brian Laibow, Prateek Bhide, Gaurav Mathur, and an experienced team with extensive primary underwriting and structuring expertise, as well as deep relationships across the venture industry.

Founded in 2023 with significant strategic and financial backing from Sequoia Heritage and Brookfield, POP was established as a partner to the venture and growth ecosystem to address growing liquidity challenges. POP helps meet this need by offering tailored capital solutions at scale, including direct investments such as company tenders, GP continuation vehicles, LP fund interests, and NAV loans. POP operates as a dedicated strategy within the Pinegrove platform, which also includes leading venture fund primaries, co-investments, and credit strategies (formerly known as SVB Capital).

"Over the past decade, the landscape for venture capital and growth investing has undergone a structural shift. Companies are staying private longer, which creates significant capital needs as stakeholders seek liquidity options to de-risk and diversify their portfolios," said Brian Laibow, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Pinegrove Opportunity Partners. "POP was launched to address this persistent gap in the venture market and serve as a non-competitive, value-add partner. We are grateful for the strong support from our global and diversified limited partners. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and network to identify differentiated investments for our investors and support category-defining technology companies."

To date, POP I has invested approximately $1 billion and has a robust, selectively curated, and highly proprietary pipeline of future investment opportunities.

About Pinegrove Opportunity Partners

Pinegrove Opportunity Partners (POP) is an independent investment manager founded in 2023 to provide investors with access to leading mid-to-late-stage private technology companies. Backed by Sequoia Heritage and Brookfield and managing more than $2 billion in assets, POP delivers scalable secondary and bespoke financing solutions to the venture and growth ecosystem.

POP leverages proprietary sourcing channels, differentiated underwriting, structuring expertise, and deep relationships within the venture ecosystem to deliver long-term value for its investors. To learn more, please visit POP.Pinegrove.vc.

