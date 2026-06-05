Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

SARASOTA, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC experienced a data security incident that involved personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients and has provided notice of this incident to impacted individuals.

On February 5, 2025, Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC became aware of unusual activity that disrupted access to certain systems. Upon discovery, Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC took steps to secure its network and engaged a leading, independent digital forensics and incident response firm to investigate what happened and whether any sensitive data may have been impacted. The investigation revealed certain personal / protected health information was accessed and acquired without authorization by an unknown actor on or about January 31, 2025. The investigation ended on March 1, 2025. Thereafter, Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC undertook an extensive review of the impacted data to identify the individuals and information involved and then took steps to provide notification as quickly as possible.

The potentially impacted information may have included names, address, phone number, date of birth, Social Security number, clinical information such as diagnoses/conditions and other medical treatment information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

As soon as the incident was discovered, Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC took the steps referenced above. Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable. Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC also notified the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and consumer reporting agencies of this incident. Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC is also taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC is not aware of any evidence of actual misuse of any of the information potentially involved in this incident. However, on March 4, 2026, Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC had identifiable address information. The notice provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals could utilize to protect their information including the opportunity to enroll in complimentary identity protection services through TransUnion.

Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 833-289-2939. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through TransUnion. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

SOURCE Pines of Sarasota Healthcare, LLC