PineTales Releases a Buckwheat Pillow that Can be Taken Anywhere

The PineTales buckwheat pillow range has proven these benefits to customers for years, but it is the release of the travel pillow that has made it possible to take these benefits everywhere. Because PineTales is founded on the belief that better sleep leads to a better life, there is great value in the fact that customers can rest well wherever they go. The travel pillow is designed to be taken on flights, camping trips, lengthy car rides and overnight stays. It can also be taken to the office, where it makes for excellent back support in uncomfortable office chairs.

The travel size is also ideal for children, creating a more comfortable alignment for their smaller frames. Even in the comfort of their own home, children can grow up with the familiar feeling of proper body alignment and uninterrupted sleep.

But the power of the buckwheat pillow goes beyond its firmness. Buckwheat hulls are also loved for their structure, which creates air circulation and aids breathability. This makes buckwheat pillows particularly pleasant to sleep on. At PineTales, the travel size is made even more comfortable by its bamboo fabric pillowcase. The luxuriously soft material is soothing and comforting, making it the ultimate way to fall asleep. Customers can experience the same level of comfort on their travels as they do in their homes.

PineTales prides itself on being able to offer quality products, even when it comes to the smallest details. This means that each part of our travel buckwheat pillow is made with durability and ease-of-use in mind. That includes the zipper on the inner pillowcase and the organic hulls themselves.

For more information on PineTales' travel buckwheat pillow and other product offerings, visit pinetales.com.

SOURCE PineTales

Related Links

https://www.pinetales.com

