Pinetree Therapeutics Raises $47 Million in Oversubscribed Series B to Advance Next-Generation Protein Degraders in Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinetree Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degraders for drug-resistant cancers, announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $47 million Series B financing. The proceeds will advance its lead preclinical oncology programs to Phase I clinical studies and accelerate development of Pinetree's AbReptor™ platform. Participating investors include existing investors DSC Investment, WIDWIN Investment, STIC Ventures, Samho Green Investment, Atinum Investment, S&S Investment, SJ Investment Partners, Smilegate Investment, and Gauss Capital Management, as well as new investors Korea Investment Partners and SV Investment.

Founded in 2019, Pinetree is an industry leader in the targeted protein degradation (TPD) field, developing a novel class of modular bispecific and multispecific protein degraders designed to selectively eliminate disease-driving membrane-bound and extracellular proteins. The AbReptor™ platform has demonstrated compelling preclinical efficacy and safety in degrading receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) that drive tumor growth and resistance, including targets refractory to existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and immune checkpoint therapies.

"The AbReptor™ platform has repeatedly demonstrated durable activity across a broad range of RTK targets, including models resistant to standard-of-care therapies, and has unlocked the potential to develop a novel class of degrading antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), which aim to overcome the limitations of traditional ADCs, including tolerability and limited durability. Our platform also offers new therapeutic approaches for targeting inflammatory cytokines in disease tissues, representing a potential alternative to current immunology and inflammation therapies," said Ho-Juhn Song, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Pinetree Therapeutics. "We are thrilled by the strong support from our investors and look forward to using these proceeds to advance differentiated therapies that address significant unmet clinical needs."

The Series B financing will support IND-enabling studies and Phase I clinical trials for Pinetree's lead programs, expand its multispecific degrader portfolio, and enable strategic collaborations to unlock new target classes. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Pinetree as they advance a highly differentiated platform with the potential to meaningfully impact patients with RTK-driven tumors," said Yohan Kim, Executive Director of DSC Investment. "We see significant promise in Pinetree's approach to overcoming resistance and improving tolerability, particularly for patients with limited treatment options."

This financing follows a July 2024 collaboration with AstraZeneca, which included an exclusive global license option for Pinetree's preclinical EGFR degrader candidate, valued at over $500 million in potential milestones and royalties, reflecting growing interest in AbReptor™ therapeutics. Pinetree continues to expand its pipeline and strategic partnerships to deliver novel TPD programs that aim to transform treatment for patients with hard-to-treat cancers and other diseases.

About Pinetree Therapeutics

Pinetree Therapeutics, based in Cambridge, MA, is a preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation targeted protein degraders (TPDs) to overcome drug resistance and tumor recurrence in oncology, with applications in inflammation and immunology. Its proprietary AbReptor™ platform enables selective degradation of membrane-bound and extracellular proteins, offering a differentiated mechanism of action and durable therapeutic benefit. Pinetree is also advancing trispecific degraders and ADC-integrated platforms, and has entered strategic partnerships, including a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca. [https://www.pinetreetx.com/]

About DSC Investment

Founded in 2012, DSC Investment is one of the most active venture capital firms in South Korea, with approximately $1.0 billion in assets under management. The firm is committed to driving innovation and high growth across various industries, including bio-healthcare, deep tech, and content & commerce. It has built a strong track record of early-stage investments in some of South Korea's most successful startups. With a continued focus on identifying high-potential entrepreneurs and transformative technologies, DSC Investment continues to expand its investment portfolio and support the next generation of global innovators. [http://dscinvestment.com/]

About Widwin Investment

Founded in 2008, Widwin Investment is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to identifying and nurturing high-growth opportunities across healthcare, software, and innovative technology platforms. The firm has established a strong track record in growth-stage and buyout investments, building a diverse portfolio across sectors where technology, scalability, and domain expertise drive success. While maintaining a selective investment approach, Widwin has made an outsized impact by supporting disruptive companies that are shaping the future of their industries. [http://widwininvest.com/]

Contact

Zachary Park

[email protected]

Pinetree Therapeutics, Inc

Cambridge, MA

+1-617-945-2309

SOURCE PineTree Therapeutics