Pinewell Capital Completes Its 5th Investment, Acquiring One of the Leading Manufacturers of Military-Grade Performance Inflatables

"We are excited to welcome AEF, its effective and warm culture, and strong operational capabilities to Pinewell's family. AEF will join one of our portfolio companies, Performance Inflatables Co., which also houses Subsalve USA, and will provide our portfolio a boost to its management, manufacturing, engineering and product offering depth," said Ziv Bendor, Partner at Pinewell Capital.

Yuta Matsui, Partner at Pinewell Capital further added, "This acquisition of AEF marks an important milestone for Pinewell and Performance Inflatables Co., in continuing to successfully execute upon our buy-and-build strategy in this broad space. AEF and Subsalve have highly complementary strengths, will jointly generate significant synergies, and enhance our ability to continue providing superior products and services to our customers across the world."

All of AEF's employees and management team will remain with the company and work alongside the portfolio company's CEO, Richard Heath, to integrate, innovate and unleash growth.

About Pinewell Capital

Pinewell Capital is a Scottsdale-based private equity firm focused on investments in low to mid-market companies. They look for niche businesses that fall outside the investment parameters of other investment groups. Pinewell emphasizes the benefit of collaborative partnerships by working closely with companies' management teams to capitalize on strategic growth opportunities and operational improvements. To learn more about Pinewell Capital, visit http://www.pinewellcapital.com.

For more information, please contact Ziv Bendor, ziv@pinewellcapital.com.

SOURCE Pinewell Capital

