Pineywoods Realty expands into Northeast Florida market

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pineywoods, an all-in-one real estate solution for agents, property managers, buyers and sellers, announced today that it will be opening a new Northeast Florida branch in the Jacksonville/Amelia Island area.

The new branch, which is set to open in Summer 2020, already has 11 agents, with a goal of 25 by the end of the year. This will be Pineywoods' fourth branch, joining Miami, Orlando and its headquarters in Tampa.

"Expanding throughout the state of Florida has always been a part of our growth plan," said Ryan Chamblee, Realtor and broker of record for Pineywoods Realty. "This gives us the opportunity to plant our crops in another market and grow a new farm."

The new branch comes out of a partnership with Amelia Island Realtors John and Michele Holbrook, who have nearly 30 years of combined experience. In 2019 alone, Team Holbrook had over 100 transactions and $34 million in closed sales.

The couple specializes in residential properties that are both affordable and within 15 minutes of the beach, including areas such as Amelia Island Plantation, Summer Beach Properties, Yulee and historic downtown Fernandina Beach. Their team was also recognized as the top 1% of realtors nationwide at their previous brokerage, Berkeshire Hathaway.

"We're excited to have this partnership with Pineywoods," said John. "The team there has done exceptional work in the real estate industry, and we can't wait to start this partnership with them in the Amelia Island and Jacksonville area."

The partnership between the Holbrooks and Pineywoods began after meeting at a 2017 Florida Real Estate Convention in Orlando. The teams aligned immediately, with a similar down-to-earth culture and compatible personalities.

The new branch will continue the Holbrook's focus in resort area properties in Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island and the greater Jacksonville area. Site selection for the new Pineywoods branch will occur in the first quarter of 2020.

About Pineywoods Brands: Pineywoods brands, named after the native Florida cattle, are an all-in-one real estate solution that offers an entrepreneurial and efficient approach for agents, property managers, buyers and sellers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., the platform acts as a catch-all for real estate needs covering five lines of affiliated business: Pineywoods Realty, Pineywoods Title, Pineywoods Insurance, Pineywoods Mortgage and Pineywoods Capital.

