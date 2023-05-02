Pinfa-NA Helps Educate on the Use of Flame Retardants

New series discusses the value of flame retardant-containing materials for fire protection

CALIFON, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinfa-NA (Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America) announces a series of short learning videos to inform the public of the role of flame retardant-containing materials in Fire Safety. The new animated video series, named LearnFRmaterials, will address public fire safety, flame retardant technology and human & environmental health topics.

Over the past fifty years through the efforts of material scientists and other disciplines, there has been a continuous improvement in the fire safety of buildings, transportation, electrical and electronics. According to Timothy Reilly, Vice-Chairman of pinfa-NA, "flame retardant-containing materials play an important behind-the-scenes or passive role in protecting human life and property. While society routinely learns from the media about the destructive fire that did happen, it rarely hears about the fire that did not happen due to specially designed materials which properly performed. Pinfa-NA's planned multi-part video series will demonstrate the important role these materials play in public fire safety."

Watch our LearnFRmaterials video series at: www.pinfa-na.org/learnFRmaterials

About pinfa-NA (www.pinfa-na.org)

pinfa-NA (Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America) is a non-profit trade organization that represents the manufacturers and users of halogen free flame-retardant technologies. The member companies are committed to fire safety and improving the health and environmental profiles of its products.

