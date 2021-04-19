Pinfa-NA to Offer Two Important Programs on Flame Retardants and Fire Safety

CALIFON, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America (Pinfa-NA) is pleased to announce programs dedicated to the importance of flame, smoke and toxicity in transportation and a workshop on flame retardant basics with detailed instruction on formulation, FR Test Videos and more. Both programs are designed to offer attendees current information and helpful tips they can bring to their respective jobs.

The first session, " Meeting Flame, Smoke and Toxicity Requirements in Transportation Composites " is co-sponsored by SAMPE during the SAMPE virtual technology series. This session concerning advanced materials on fire, smoke, toxicity (FST) will focus on transportation with an emphasis on aviation. The session features speakers from FAA, Boeing, Safran Cabin, UL and Southwest Research.

"We are so pleased that the program with SAMPE on FST has been scheduled at a time when things are beginning to return to normal for North American aviation," said Maggie Baumann, Vice-chair of Pinfa NA and moderator of the session. "The topic is extremely important as we improve the energy efficiency and safety of air travel."

More Information:

Format: Virtual

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 12:15 PM - 2:45 PM (EDT)

Link: https://www.nasampe.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1496426&group=

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant (NHFR) Workshop Series

The second major announcement for us is the inaugural Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant (NHFR) workshop series where Pinfa-NA offers insight and knowledge to help with formulating materials for fire safety. This is something that we have recognized is needed in North America and are pleased to be able to offer the program with SPE as our Co-sponsor.

The four-part workshop series is designed to provide detailed instruction in Flame Retardant Basics and FR Test Videos, NHFRs for Thermoplastics, TPE/Thermoset and Emerging NHFRs.

The course is led by instructors with decades of industrial experience in formulating and compounding and company leaders with real experience in commercializing NHFR formulations and technologies. The four programs will:

Provide an overview of the regulatory environment and the need for FR additives

Learn about flame retardant mechanisms, ingredients and testing

Understand how Formulators design systems to meet application needs

View actual flammability test videos and explain what they are measuring

Get insight into new NHFR technology developments

Learn how sustainability is affecting the choice of NHFR Technology

Roger Avakian (Avakian Polychem Consulting, member of Pinfa NA and organizer of the program), remarks "The upcoming series of webinars in June will be of great value to a broad audience: newcomers to the field and also seasoned practitioners. We will have speakers/panelists with many years of practical experience who will not only assist in teaching the courses but will also share their tips and suggested best practices"

The virtual program also offers flexibility – you can attend any or all four webinars. Access to the program will be available after the event for those who are registered.

More Information:

Format: Virtual

Date and Time: June 2021, June 1 ● June 8 ● June 15 ● June 21

Link: https://www.4spe.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=6482

About Pinfa-NA: (www.pinfa-na.org)

Pinfa-NA (Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America) is a non-profit trade organization that brings together manufacturers of flame-retardants plastics, major end users and regulatory organizations for the advancement of green FR technologies.

Media Contact:

Debbie Wagner

908-832-2207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinfa-NA