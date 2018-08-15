Ping An Academy of Financial Security helps set up Financial Industry Security Research Center in collaboration with other institutions

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13, the National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology - Financial Industry Security Research Center was inaugurated in Beijing, China. The Research Center was set up under the guidance of China's National Development and Reform Commission and initiated by the National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology, Ping An Academy of Financial Security, Ping An Financial OneConnect and 360 Enterprise Security Group.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Shen Changxiang, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Chief Expert of the Expert Panel of the Financial Industry Security Research Center; Lv Xin, Deputy Director of the Office of State Information Center; Li Bin, Assistant to the Director of China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center; Cao Yue, Deputy Director of the Financial Security Division of National Research Center for Information Technology Security; Qu Xiaodong, Deputy Director of National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology and Senior Vice President of 360 Enterprise Security Group; Zheng Xinhua, Senior Researcher of National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology; Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology and Director of the Financial Industry Security Research Center; Chen Jian, Chief information security officer of Ping An Technology; Li Yang, Executive Vice President of Ping An Academy of Financial Security and Executive Director of the Financial Industry Security Research Center; Shi Lirong, General Manager of Smart Security of OneConnect.

According to Shen Changxiang, financial security is an important part of national security. While the financial industry upgrades its businesses and services with the help of information technology, it is necessary to build up information security to escort the IT construction of the financial industry.

Ericson Chan said that the establishment of the Financial Industry Security Research Center is aimed at providing strong technical support to enterprises, industries and the country, and making scientific and technological contributions to the information security construction of financial institutions and the national financial security in the information age.

The Financial Industry Security Research Center is undertaken by Ping An Academy of Financial Security and technically supported by 360 Enterprise Security Group. Shen Changxiang, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, is Chairman of the Technical Committee; Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology and Director of Ping An Academy of Financial Security, is Director; Li Yang, Executive Vice President of Ping An Academy of Financial Security and one of the "1000 Network Security Experts of China", is Executive Director. The Research Center will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as big data system security situational awareness early warning technology and threat intelligence-driven collaborative disposal, and promote the development of fintech network security technology through the collaboration of enterprises, universities and research institutions, to help strengthen the country's financial technology and network security control capacity.

Li Yang said, the network security guarantee ability construction is changing from the static threat defense to the dynamic risk prevention, and the security monitoring and early warning based on big data analysis has become the mainstream development trend. Qu Xiaodong said that National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology - Financial Industry Security Research Center will become a practitioner and explorer of "data-driven security" serving the financial industry, and a player in the security ecosystem driven by big data.

As a specialized company of Ping An Group devoted to fintech services, OneConnect has accumulated rich technology-enabled financial practices, and by using advanced technologies such as blockchain, it can provide a safer trading environment for small and medium-sized banks. These best practices of OneConnect will help the Financial Industry Security Research Center to move into deeper research domains.

It's a strategic goal of Ping An Group to become a global leading technology-driven personal financial life service group, focusing on finance, healthcare, technology and other industries and areas. Ping An Technology as the core technology arm of Ping An Group not only assumes the Group's IT governance and provides cloud services, but is also responsible for scientific and technological research and innovation, and serves as a powerful incubator of technology enterprises of the Group.

National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Collaborative Security Technology is China's first national scientific research institution in the field of big data security formally approved by National Development and Reform Commission. The establishment of the Research Center will promote the research of innovative security protection technologies and systems in the financial industry, and create a more favorable security environment for financial business innovations.

