Ping An Assisted First Batch of Corporate Clients to Evacuate from Middle East's Conflict Zones

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) has coordinated its subsidiaries, including Property & Casualty insurance ("P&C"), Life and Health insurance ("Life & Health"), and Ping An Bank, in response to the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The Group promptly issued early warning notifications and evacuation recommendations to customers stranded in the region, while simultaneously gathering information on personnel status and customer needs in high-risk areas.

Ping An Global Emergency Assistance Service Center has been alerting customers to potential risks and distributed targeted risk analysis reports. To date, the Group has issued a total of 59 risk warnings, 23 risk analysis reports, and handled 52 customer inquiries. Notably, it facilitated the safe evacuation of two employees of corporate clients from high-risk areas in the Middle East within 24 hours.

Continued Support for Customers

Ping An remains vigilant in monitoring customers' situations in high-risk regions, ready to deploy global resources at a moment's notice to address any emergency needs and provide support to Mainland Chinese citizens in conflict zones.

On January 12, Ping An issued a high‑risk advisory and began providing timely alerts to customers in the Middle East. It carried out thorough risk assessments and prepared evacuation resources to ensure rapid support whenever needed.

The Group will continue to closely monitor developments in high-risk areas and ensure immediate responses to assistance requests. Whether you are a Ping An customer or not, help is available by calling the emergency hotline at 95511 (from overseas: +86 755 95511).

