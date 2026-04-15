Ping An Bank Upgraded to AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings, Ranking Among the Leading Global Banks

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. ("Ping An Bank" or "the Bank"; SZSE: 000001), has been upgraded to AAA, the highest rating, in the latest MSCI ESG Ratings.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Ping An Bank has achieved an upgrade, bringing its rating from BBB to AAA. This achievement underscores the effective execution of the Group's ESG strategy and its commitment to sustainable development of its subsidiaries.

Ping An continues to advance its core "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy while enhancing a structured and consistently applied ESG governance framework across the Group. According to the MSCI ESG Ratings report, Ping An Bank delivered strong performance across multiple key issues, including Consumer Financial Protection, Financing Environmental Impact, Human Capital Development, Privacy & Data Security, and Access to Finance, achieving scores materially above the industry average.

Supporting Financial Accessibility and Consumer Protection

In "Access to Finance," Ping An Bank achieved a score of 6.3, compared with an industry average of 3.8, reflecting its ongoing efforts to support small-and-medium sized enterprises and improve their access to financial services.

In "Consumer Financial Protection," the Bank also recorded a score of 6.3. In 2025, customer complaint volumes declined by 10.43% year-on-year, while the Bank reported a Net Promoter Score of 91.0%, reflecting continued improvements in customer service management.

Advancing Green Finance and Environmental Risk Management

In "Financing Environmental Impact," Ping An Bank recorded a score of 6.4, compared with an industry average of 3.9. As of 31 December 2025, the Bank's green loan balance reached approximately RMB 266.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.2% and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Fostering Talent Development and Workplace Inclusivity

In "Human Capital Development," Ping An Bank achieved a score of 6.3, compared with an industry average of 5.2. MSCI cited the Bank's regular performance appraisal and feedback processes, its variable performance-based component to pay, and the frequency of employee satisfaction surveys as contributing factors to its assessment.

Strengthening Data Security and Safeguarding Governance Practices

In "Privacy & Data Security," a key area of focus across the global financial sector, Ping An Bank recorded scores materially above industry averages. The Bank achieved full scores of 10.0 in both its data protection programs covering suppliers and business partners and the scope of employee training on privacy and data security.

The Bank also recorded a score of 6.7 in "Corporate Behavior," reflecting performance above the industry average.

Outlook

Ping An is encouraged by Ping An Bank's MSCI ESG Ratings upgrade. The Group will remain customer-centric and continue to deepen its sustainable finance strategy through innovation, while further strengthening its governance and risk management framework. It will also continue to support the low carbon transition and social inclusion, creating long-term and sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

Ping An Bank stated that this upgrade represents important recognition from international capital markets of its long-term commitment to high quality and sustainable development. The Bank will continue to strengthen its ESG management framework and deliver high quality financial services that support coordinated economic, social, and environmental development.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its over 250 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2025, Ping An had more than RMB13 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 27th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2025, 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025, and ranked AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings in 2025.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.