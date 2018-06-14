Ping An Fin+Tech Accelerator Launched, Focused on Global Innovation & Technology

The accelerator is eager to place its footprint on the global stage, the selected companies come from China, United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Nigeria, India and Pakistan. They will leverage blockchain, big data, AI and other cutting edge technologies to provide "Finance + Technology" solutions with multiple scenarios.

The ten selected companies, renowned advisors and mentors, industry leaders, experts and scholars in various fields from around the world were formally announced and introduced. They included Jessica Tan, Deputy Group CEO, Group COO and CIO of Ping An Group, Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology, Jonathan Larsen, CEO of Ping An Global Voyager Fund and other industry thought leaders such as on the advisor group; Ricky Ou, Chief Product Officer of Ping An Technology, Jay McCarthy, Managing Partner of Pacific Advisers, Emmanuel Pitsilis, former Senior Partner of McKinsey and 60 additional global corporate executives that are part of the mentor group.

Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology states, "Ping An Group continuously drives Finance + Technology dual innovation strategy. Technology is penetrating the core of traditional finance industry, and the Ping An Accelerator is keen to develop a technology hub that integrates innovation, capital, talent and thought leadership to discover, acquire and monetize technological assets. In the past decade, Ping An expanded rapidly into the FinTech, healthcare, AI and other verticals. Ping An Technology is the technology incubator of Ping An Group and capable of deploying Ping An Cloud ecosystem resource to global enterprises. Meanwhile, Ping An Fin+Tech Accelerator will become a key component of this ecosystem, empowering and optimizing solutions for the entire tech industry.

The 3-month program will equip and empower the selected companies with education and resources to optimize their product, technology and business model at scale. The program includes extensive corporate partnership of Ping An Group's network, professional global mentors, workshops, Ping An Cloud service which provides invaluable support to the participating companies during their product development and a large Demo Day at the end of the program to help them drive market localization and secure next round of funding.

Ping An endeavors to become a world-leading technology-powered personal financial services group upholding the belief of "technology-powered financial services for a better life" and pursuing "finance + technology" and explore "finance + ecosystem". Peter Ma, President of Ping An Group stated, "…the era of intelligent technology is coming, technology is the key to success for the future. Ping An Group is transforming from a capital-driven company to a technology-driven company."

Ping An has invested over 50 billion in FinTech, healthcare, artificial intelligence industries in the past decade; developed over 200 projects in the following areas: financial service, transportation, accommodation and government service with AI capability. With the support of Ping An Group and Ping An Cloud ecosystem, Ping An Fin+Tech Accelerator will focus on finding and partnering with advanced FinTech companies from around the globe to drive the finance revolution and industry transformation.

