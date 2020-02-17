Ping An Good Doctor Issues 2019 Sustainable Development Report Platform Visits Hit 1.11 Billion During Epidemic

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code:01833.HK), the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (also known as the "Sustainable Development Report"). The report points out that Ping An Good Doctor has been vigorously exploring ways to fulfil its social responsibilities, as well as promoting healthy poverty alleviation and tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, during which the company's platform visits hit 1.11 billion, newly registered users grew 10 times, with their average daily consultations reaching nine times as many as normal users', and anti-epidemic videos went virtual, attracting over 98 million views.

Prior to that, Ping An Good Doctor was awarded its first ESG rating by MSCI (Environmental, Social and Governance), a world-renowned company in index preparation. The rating result was BBB, which was at the same level as Tencent and Alibaba, placing Ping An Good Doctor at an industry-leading position. It's integrated corporate governance level and capability of continuous value creation have obtained important recognition of the capital market.

Online medical treatment launched to fight against the "epidemic" to protect the health of all citizen

After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the national war of prevention and control of the epidemic was officially launched. Ping An Good Doctor has responded swiftly and mobilize all members to provide assistance. Within 24 hours, an anti-epidemic task force against novel coronavirus has been established, an anti-epidemic online consultation platform was opened, and an online consultation prevention mechanism has been set up. A thousand of doctors from Ping An Good Doctor even took the initiative to give up the Lunar New Year holiday to work day and night on the frontline of online consultation to provide protection advice to the public.

While medical resources were scarce in Wuhan and other places, Ping An Good Doctor donated a total of 450,000 masks to Wuhan and various local medical institutions, and launched a plan for the distribution of 10 million masks. Ping An Good Doctor has secured an adequate supply of relevant products such as pharmaceuticals and health supplements for its online shopping mall. At the same time, the company has collaborated with well-known doctors and specialists to interpret key points of epidemic prevention, and has also carried out medical science education programmes in cooperation with Beijing Medical Doctor Association.

To maximize the effectiveness against the epidemic, Ping An Good Doctor has joined hands with 56 provinces, municipalities and local governments including Wuhan, Fujian, Beijing and Chongqing to set up special free anti-epidemic consultation hotlines and provide consultation for novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia, as well as guidance on prevention of epidemic diseases spread. Ping An Good Doctor has also cooperated with over 30 leading enterprises including Baidu, WeChat Work, Pinduoduo, Meituan Dianping, Kuaishou, Weibo, Moji Weather, Zhihu, Ximalaya, Gaotie Guanjia, etc. to form extensive service network to provide aid and guidance to the public.

During the epidemic, the company's platform visits hit 1.11 billion, newly registered users grew 10 times, with their average daily consultations reaching nine times as many as normal users'. Ping An Good Doctor has received wide media coverage for its anti-epidemic efforts, with media reports totalling 1,957, media exposure 490 million, and related videos over 98 million views.

As an important force in the medical field, Ping An Good Doctor has proactively leveraged the advantages of Internet healthcare in a timely, efficient and effective way to help the public to avoid contact with infection when major epidemics have not occurred for many years, and has vividly demonstrated the great role played by Internet technology in terms of the improvement on the living standards of the public and the enhancement of social governance level, and has fully reflected the high degree of unification between corporate value and social value of Internet medical enterprises.

Introducing inclusive healthcare, balancing healthcare resources throughout the society

The report reveals that Ping An Good Doctor first created the service model of "Internet + AI + Own medical team of 1,000 professionals" in the industry, which has significantly reduced the threshold for medical treatment, breaking the geographical barrier of uneven distribution of medical resources to achieve the mission of promoting healthy living empowered by technology. The report shows that as of the end of 2019, there was 315 million registered users with Ping An Good Doctor and 0.729 million of daily average number of consultations for medical services throughout the year. The satisfactory rate for medical enquiry services was 98%. AI-based medical system developed by its in-house research has covered over 3,000 disease diagnosis data and contained over 670 million of aggregate number of enquiries.

Taking advantage of the medical advantages on the Internet, Ping An Good Doctor proactively innovated the model for medical services and promoted equal, general preferential and accessible medical services. In 2019, Ping An Good Doctor launched a new strategic product "Private Doctor Membership". Through exclusively engaging one-to-one private doctors who can interact with users in an all-round manner, the product has created trust-based mutual relations between doctors and patients through long-term interactions, and served as a substitute to share the pressure from offline medical service supply. Users' feedback about this service far exceeds average in the sense that the user satisfaction rate has reached as high as 99.85% and its average monthly consultation numbers have reached 2.7 times as many as normal users'.

In order to accelerate the inclusive development of national medical healthcare services, Ping An Good Doctor has also cooperated with Fuzhou, Quzhou and other local government, building an Internet hospital service platform with local offline medical resources so as to "alleviate the difficulty of seeing a doctor" for citizens. Moreover, Ping An Good Doctor has also exported cutting-edge technologies and Internet healthcare experience to overseas countries, launching online healthcare service platform in Indonesia and Japan to provide efficient and high-quality long-range online medical services to local users.

"Village Doctor Program" initiates poverty alleviation through medical support to fulfill social responsibility

The report shows that in 2019, Ping An Good Doctor actively respond to the "Healthy China 2030" Initiative. Starting from rural health and giving full play to its own medical advantages, Ping An Good Doctor launched the "Village Doctor Program" oriented to the poor areas nationwide for the implementation of a three-dimensional project on poverty alleviation through medical support featuring medical service upgrading at the three levels of rural clinics, village doctors and villagers, effectively improving the standard of basic medical services in poor regions and providing positive strength to national poverty alleviation through medical support.

As of the end of 2019, Ping An Good Doctor upgraded rural clinics with techonological empowerment, achieving over 900 rural clinics upgrade and training more than 11,000 village doctors. Its independent development of the Ping An Good Doctor Village Doctor App has a cumulative number of auxiliary diagnosis and treatment cases exceeding over 160,000, helping over 10,000 village doctors form a paired relationship with volunteer doctors and fully demonstrating their efforts to improving the standard of medical services and service capabilities among village doctors, in order to archive poverty alleviation at the primary level. In addition, Ping An Good Doctor also organized the provision of free expert consultation and physical examinations to protect the health of villagers. In 2019, Ping An Good Doctor carried out a total of 570 on-site testing activities, providing free medical consultation to more than 63,000 people.

The "Village Doctor Program" has received recognition and appreciation from many parties for its innovative solutions to help the poor through medical support, and was selected into the Special Edition of the National Human Development Report, taking practical actions to show its support towards high quality and sustainable human development.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

As the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 1833.HK) strives to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan through our "mobile medical + AI technology". At present, Ping An Good Doctor has established key business segments including online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management and wellness interaction.

As of 31 December 2019, our number of registered users reached 315 million and the number of monthly active users reached 66.9 million, it has become the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of coverage. Being powered by self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis system, our in-house medical team strives to provide users with one-stop medical services covering 7/24 online consultation, referral, registration, online drug purchase and one-hour medicine delivery.

On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet healthcare company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 1833.HK.

SOURCE Ping An Good Doctor

Related Links

http://www.pahtg.com

