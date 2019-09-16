Ping An Good Doctor Joins Forces with the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to Build Internet Healthcare Platform Opening up a Window for ASEAN to Seek Healthcare Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading online healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangxi Committee, joining forces with the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (the "Autonomous Region Government") to usher in a new era of "Internet + Healthcare" and establish the ethnically unique healthcare service industry example in Guangxi.

A representative of Ping An Good Doctor said that by leveraging the Company's leading AI technology, professional healthcare service capabilities and operational experience, Ping An Good Doctor will work with the Autonomous Region Government and the relevant authorities to promote One-minute Clinic across China on a pilot basis, actively plan for the construction of high-quality Internet hospitals that resonate with ethnic characteristics, and develop a healthcare service hub for the ASEAN.

Firstly, pursuant to the requirements of the Notice on Issuing the Guiding Opinions on Encouraging the Development of Drug Retail (For Trial Implementation) (Gui Yao Jian [2019] No. 44) promulgated by the Guangxi Medical Products Administration in July 2019, based on the "five uniform" management models, namely the uniform corporate identity, uniform management system, uniform procurement and delivery, uniform service standard, and uniform information management models, Ping An Good Doctor will proactively promote One-minute Clinic in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on a pilot basis, actively develop and expand the "Internet + Drug Circulation" model to every town and rural village in the region so as to make drugs fully accessible to the grassroots, and implement pilot measures on the installation of automated drug vendor machines in large public places and remote communities to cater to people' s need for drugs. Each One-minute Clinic comprises an "Independent Diagnosis Room" and an "Intelligent Medicine Cabinet" in which more than 100 types of common OTC drugs are stored at low temperatures, enabling patients to seek 24/7 medical and health consultation, health management and drug purchase services anytime and anywhere. In the future, One-minute Clinic will be installed at enterprises, large communities, chain pharmacies, highway service points, university campus, entrance and exit of subway and high-speed railway stations and other public places across Guangxi.

Secondly, under the great support of the Autonomous Region Government and the relevant authorities, Ping An Good Doctor will build ethnically unique and high-quality Internet-based physical hospitals in Guangxi, contribute and share the experience of Internet hospital operation, and cooperate with local physical hospitals in Guangxi to build "new Internet hospitals", aiming to provide people with online healthcare services encompassing online consultation, electronic prescription circulation and online health management.

Meanwhile, underpinned by the AI medical technologies and capabilities accumulated throughout the years, Ping An Good Doctor can reach the overseas market and the ASEAN, thereby realizing the goal of "brining resources into the country and introducing services aboard" for the healthcare service sector, gradually transforming Guangxi into a distinctive "Internet + Healthcare" service platform in China and developing a healthcare service hub for the ASEAN.

The State Council granted the approval for the establishment of China (Guangxi) Free Trade Pilot Zone in August 2019. As the only province in China that borders the ASEAN with both land and sea lanes, Guangxi has placed tremendous effort to develop the six major industries with the healthcare service as the primary sector of development and attract business investment. Ping An Good Doctor will cooperate with the Autonomous Region Government to build a healthcare service industry platform on a pilot basis and extend its reach to the ASEAN.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

As the world's leading one-stop healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Good Doctor (HKEx stock code: 01833) is strive to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan through our "mobile medical + AI technology". At present, Ping An Good Doctor has established key business segments including online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management and wellness interaction.

As of 30 June 2019, our number of registered users reached 289.3 million and the number of monthly active users reached 62.7 million, it has become the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of coverage. Being powered by self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis system, our in-house medical team is strive to provide users with one-stop medical services covering 7/24 online consultation, referral, registration, online drug purchase and one-hour medicine delivery.

In April 2015, the Company received $400 million private placement from Softbank Vision Fund. On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet healthcare company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 01833.HK.

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited