Ping An Good Doctor Launches Overseas Medical Service with Thailand's BDMS, Enabling "Face-to-face" Consultation with Top-tier Doctors for Users in the Comfort of Their Home

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 December, the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code:01833.HK) announced that the Company and Thailand's largest healthcare group Bangkok Dusit Medical Services ("BDMS") jointly launched the overseas video consultation service for second opinions. The service will allow the users of Ping An Good Doctor to seek second medical opinions via video consultations with top physicians in Thailand, enabling Chinese patients to have "face-to-face" consultation with top-notch doctors from around the world in the comfort of their home and offering them access to more diverse and comprehensive treatment.

At present, Chinese users can purchase the service from the "Overseas Top-Tier Doctors" on Ping An Good Doctor's mobile application. After purchase, they can make appointments with the doctors from BDMS and obtain more professional advice from medical experts through the video consultation function. Doctors will fully study the patients' medical history before consultations and provide written opinions of targeted treatment according to their medical history.

Thailand's medical services are known for their meticulousness, comprehensiveness and reasonable pricing and, in some aspects, is comparable with other developed countries such as the United States and Japan. In particular, the large medical groups in Thailand, represented by BDMS, have achieved remarkable medical advancement in cancer treatment and cardiovascular diseases. The launch of this overseas medical service is the best example to showcase how Ping An Good Doctor's 100-million-level user resources are integrated with BDMS's hospital network in Thailand and its globally-leading professional service capability. Leveraging the platform established by Ping An Good Doctor and BDMS, Chinese patients now have new choices for medical treatment from overseas countries. In addition, both parties will also launch overseas body examination service specially designed for Chinese users in the near term, after which Chinese users can make appointments for health check-ups through Ping An Good Doctor's mobile application.

BDMS, founded in 1969, is the largest medical group in Thailand and one of the largest private medical groups in the Asia-Pacific region, owing the most prestigious hospital network in the Asia-Pacific region and managing 48 hospitals in major cities and tourist spots across Thailand and Cambodia. These hospitals not only cover local residents but also serve patients from the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and United Arab Emirates. BBMS' hospital team comprises over 12000 experienced doctors and over 8000 nurses, including experts specialising in various key aspects such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and brain disorders. Besides, BDMS also has a medical service centre for Chinese patients and has established for Chinese patients a professional medical team with proficiency in Chinese, including medical experts, nurses, receptionists and Chinese interpreters, in order to gain a full understanding of their needs.

As the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Good Doctor cooperates with offline pharmacies and hospitals to provide users with 24/7 one-stop services covering online consultation, referral, registration, outpatient arrangement, second opinion and one-hour drug delivery by leveraging the innovative "Internet + AI + 1,000 in-house physicians" service model, winning the trust and recognition from users with its commitment to holistically meeting their personalised healthcare needs.

While deepening its domestic presence, Ping An Good Doctor is also expanding its footprints into the overseas markets by capitalising on its solid technological capability and mature Internet healthcare operation experience. At present, Ping An Good Doctor's medical service network has covered nearly 10 countries and regions such as the United States, Korea, Switzerland and Singapore, and established cooperation with hundreds of well-known hospitals, helping users gain access to more convenient and precise medical services offered around the globe. Through the cooperation with international medical partners such as BDMS, Ping An Good Doctor will continue to improve its international service network and work with more partners to build a global healthcare ecosystem.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

As the world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 1833.HK) strives to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan through our "mobile medical + AI technology". At present, Ping An Good Doctor has established key business segments including online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management and wellness interaction.

As of 30 June 2019, our number of registered users reached 289.3 million and the number of monthly active users reached 62.7 million, it has become the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of coverage. Being powered by self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis system, our in-house medical team is strive to provide users with one-stop medical services covering 7/24 online consultation, referral, registration, online drug purchase and one-hour medicine delivery.

In April 2015, the Company received $400 million private placement from Softbank Vision Fund. On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet healthcare company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 1833.HK.

About BDMS

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) has been committed to continuously providing high-quality medical care and treatment for Thai and international patients and improving the professional knowledge and the skills of doctors and medical personnel across the past 47 years. The unwavering commitment to quality excellence has earned the group a reputation as one of the most prestigious hospital networks in the world. Our hospital network comprises 48 hospitals across 6 major hospital groups – Bangkok Hospital Group with 28 hospitals, Samitivej Hospital Group with 7 hospitals, BNH Hospital Group, Phyathai Hospital Group with 5 hospitals, Paolo Hospital Group with 6 hospitals and the Royal Hospital Group with 2 hospitals in Cambodia, making it the largest private medical system in the country. With over 12,000 qualified doctors and 10,000 nurses working for BDMS's medical professional teams, we receive a growing number of international patients who come to our medical facilities to receive a diverse range of treatments from general examinations, IVF, orthopedic surgery, hip and knee replacement, cancer treatment to advanced pediatric care, Bone Marrow Transplants and pediatric heart surgery.

Apart from quality services, the BDMS has in place strong patient-focused care programs in order to improve patient experience. For the Chinese patients, as with over 30 other language groups, we provide teams of dedicated Chinese-speaking doctors, nurses, interpreters and technicians. We provide World class Healthcare for Chinese patients.

SOURCE Ping An Good Doctor