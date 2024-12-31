Ping An Health Supported the Official Release of the "Group Standards for Remote and Internet-Based Family Doctor Healthcare Services"

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited's ("Ping An Good Doctor", "Ping An Health", or "the Company", Stock Code: 1833.HK) strategic support, and guidance from the General Practice Development Research Center of Peking University Health Science Center, The Chinese Aging Well Association and its Family Doctor Branch, the "Group Standards for Remote and Internet-Based Family Doctor Healthcare Services" (the "Group Standards") were unveiled at a conference in Beijing. The meeting announced the implementation of the year-long development of the Group Standard and explained its detailed provisions.

At the meeting, Ping An Health's Chairman and CEO, Li Dou, stated that the proposed solutions by the Group Standards are one of the recommended approaches for building a tiered diagnosis and treatment system. Li Dou believes it will be a strong supplement to the national efforts to improve healthcare access, enabling "major diseases to be treated within the same province, moderate illnesses at the city or county level, and common illnesses at the community level," in line with the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

First Nationwide Group Standards Aim to Enhance Healthcare Access

Under the Healthy China 2030 initiative, a series of supportive framework policies have introduced by national ministries and commissions. To better implement these policies, the Group Standards, as the first Group Standards in China for remote and internet-based family doctor healthcare services, aim to promote and expand the widespread adoption and development of family doctor contract services. By standardizing service processes, content, quality control, and safety measures, the Group Standards establish comprehensive and scientific benchmarks for service delivery. This will enhance public trust in online family doctor services, further enhancing the implementation of a tiered diagnosis and treatment system and establishing primary healthcare as a strong foundation for public health.

Developed by over 30 leading general practice medical experts in China, the Group Standards incorporate advanced domestic and international experience and technical practices. It undergoes extensive research, surveys, and practical validation, focusing on the core service content, quality evaluation systems, and information security protocols of family doctor services.

Ping An Family Doctor's Innovative Practices Drive High-Quality Development of Family Doctor Services

As the only company involved in drafting and releasing the Group Standards, Ping An Health draws on a decade of experience and insights in healthcare to continuously develop and strengthen its core family doctor services. In 2024, Ping An Health has further developed its flagship medical and health service brand "Ping An Family Doctor," and introduced the "1-1-3-12" one-stop, proactive health management services system, providing "proactive health management, effective chronic disease control, and whole-course disease management" for users. As of mid-2024, the number of Ping An Family Doctor's members exceeded 14 million, and the five-star positive feedback rate for online consultations exceeded 98%.

When sharing practical case studies, Zhang Jun, General Manager of Healthcare Operations Department of Ping An Health, stated that "we ensure continuous and professional training for our family doctor teams to ensure quality; operate digital health and internet service platform accredited by WONCA (World Organization of Family Doctors); and undergo service quality assessments by AGPAL (Australian General Practice Accreditation Limited), a globally renowned accreditation expert. We're extremely proud that our continuous dedication to perfecting Ping An Family Doctor's services has given rise to the Group Standards."

At the conference, Professor Fang Ningyuan of Shanghai Jiao Tong University encouraged widespread adoption and certification of the Group Standards. He presented plaques to the first group of participating organizations along with Professor Chi Chunhua, Director of the Research Center for General Practice Development at Peking University Health Science Center, and Hou Jieke, Senior Vice President of Ping An Health, marking the beginning of the Group Standards' practical implementation.

Looking forward, the Group Standards will partner with AGPAL, with the goal of achieving recognition as an international standard by The International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua). This collaboration will further contribute to realizing universal health coverage and the development of a national tiered diagnosis and treatment system.

