Ping An Joins UNLEASH 2019 to Support Innovation for Sustainable Development Goals

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) of Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx: 2318; SSE: 601318) is proud to represent the financial technology sector as a partner of UNLEASH 2019, the global innovation lab for sustainable development, in Shenzhen, China November 6 to 13.

UNLEASH is bringing together a cross-section of the world's top talent between the ages of 20 and 35, including more than 1,000 academics, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and technical experts to create solutions to address the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs were agreed upon in 2015 by all UN member states to make the world become a better place by 2030.

"Innovation for sustainable development is at the heart of Ping An's strategy. We are excited to be able to share with UNLEASH the lessons we have learned from the innovative technologies we have implemented in China," said Jessica Tan, Ping An Group co-CEO. "We look forward to working with participants from more than 160 countries and regions, as well as over 200 enterprises and institutions at home and abroad to offer solutions for global sustainable development."

Ping An is committed to partnering with stakeholders to promote a green environment, a harmonious society, and a sustainable economy.

Under its "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies, Ping An focuses on developing and implementing innovative technologies in five ecosystems – finance, healthcare, real estate, automobile and smart cities.

This year, Ping An became a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the first asset owner in China to join. It was also selected for the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI), the first insurance company from mainland China to be included. Ping An is the third-largest constituent in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) ESG Index. Hang Seng's sustainability assessment of Ping An is A+, which ranks top among the A+H-listed companies.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 594 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan healthcare", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 7th on the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th on the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

