Ping An Launches "Ping An Home" Service Brand

Advancing Proactive Health Management to Meet Chinese Families' Demand for Healthy Longevity

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As population aging accelerates and medical standards continue to advance, China is steadily entering an era of longevity. While life expectancy is increasing, improving quality of life has become a key concern for society at large.

Against this backdrop, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) continues to advance its "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" strategy with the launch of the "Ping An Home" service brand. Centered on proactive health management, "Ping An Home" transforms the concept of healthy longevity into practical, family‑oriented health services embedded in daily life, extending insurance from post‑event risk compensation to full‑lifecycle health support.

In parallel, PKU Healthcare Group, a Ping An subsidiary, recently partnered with Fudan University to establish the Joint Research Center of Longevity Medicine, further strengthening research in longevity medicine.

Upgrading Insurance Services from Post-Event Payouts to Proactive Health Management

Ping An is actively integrating proactive health concepts into home‑based scenarios. Recently, Ping An Life and Ping An Good Doctor jointly launched the "Ping An Home" service brand to address families' growing demand for healthy longevity. The service offers proactive health management solutions covering key lifestyle areas such as sleep, nutrition, and exercise.

Focusing on "managing diet, sleep, and exercise at home," "Ping An Home" combines smart‑device monitoring, professional medical support, and continuous follow‑up management. This integrated approach helps families build more scientific and sustainable healthy lifestyles, shifting health management from reactive treatment to daily prevention.

Key services under "Ping An Home" also include:

Multi-Disease Integrated Management Services: providing comprehensive solutions covering disease management, medication management, lifestyle guidance, and end‑to‑end support.

providing comprehensive solutions covering disease management, medication management, lifestyle guidance, and end‑to‑end support. Medical Care Concierge Services: including assistance with specialist appointment booking, online and offline medical accompaniment, and post‑treatment rehabilitation guidance.

including assistance with specialist appointment booking, online and offline medical accompaniment, and post‑treatment rehabilitation guidance. Global Medical Consultation and Medication Access Services: connecting users with high‑quality medical and pharmaceutical resources in China and overseas.

connecting users with high‑quality medical and pharmaceutical resources in China and overseas. Smart Home Protection Services: delivering all‑day, whole‑home, and all‑scenario protection through smart devices.

According to data from the National Health Commission of People's Republic of China and the World Health Organization, average life expectancy in China has approached 79 years, while healthy life expectancy remains at approximately 68 years, meaning individuals spend more than a decade living with illness or disability. Research also shows that less than 20% of healthy longevity is determined by genetics, while over 80% is closely linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep, and exercise.

Cai Ting, Vice Chairman and Vice President of Ping An Life, commented, "longevity is not the ultimate goal. Healthy longevity is. Healthy lifestyles should begin in midlife. Scientifically managing health while the body is still strong is, in essence, about extending healthy life expectancy."

He emphasized that insurance services should go beyond financial compensation after risks occur and instead provide end-to-end planning and protection for customers' healthy living and healthy longevity, truly extending families' health spans.

He Mingke, Chief Executive Officer of Ping An Good Doctor, noted that as the primary service provider of "Ping An Home", the company will combine warm technology, the depth of long‑term service experience, and evidence‑based medical expertise to deliver 24/7, multi‑scenario, full‑lifecycle health protection, enabling proactive health management to become a natural part of everyday family life.

Ping An Home is not a standalone service, but a comprehensive proactive health management system integrating insurance, medical resources, and digital technology. It reflects the Group's years of practice in developing a China-style managed care model, aimed at reducing disease risks and delaying the onset of chronic conditions.

Advancing Longevity Medicine Research to Support Proactive Health Management

Recently, PKU Healthcare Group, together with Fudan University and Zhongshan Hospital affiliated with Fudan University, established the Joint Research Center of Longevity Medicine. The center serves as a platform integrating scientific research, clinical application, and industry collaboration.

Leveraging academic research strengths and clinical expertise, together with Ping An's capabilities in industrial transformation and insurance payment mechanisms, the center will focus on areas such as aging risk assessment, precision health interventions, and full‑lifecycle digital health management. These efforts aim to provide scientific support for the professionalization and standardization of future health management services.

The establishment of the research center represents a key step in implementing Ping An's "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" strategy. Longevity medicine plays an important role in addressing population aging and extending healthy life expectancy. Through industry–academia–research collaboration, Ping An aims to accelerate the translation of cutting‑edge longevity research into real‑world applications, extending insurance services from traditional protection to comprehensive, full‑lifecycle health support.

Building a Comprehensive Family Health Support System

From launching the "Ping An Home" service brand to establishing a longevity medicine research platform, Ping An is progressively integrating scientific research, medical services, and protection mechanisms to build a full-lifecycle family health support system covering health, medical care, and elderly care.

Looking ahead, the Group will continue to deepen its "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" strategy, delivering services with greater professionalism and human warmth to provide long-term support for families' healthy living.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its over 250 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2025, Ping An had more than RMB13 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 27th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2025, 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025, and ranked AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings in 2025.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.