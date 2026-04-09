Ping An Launches "Service Year 2026": Upgrades AI‑Powered Express Service and Global Emergency Assistance

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) today announced major upgrades to its AI‑powered Express Service and Global Emergency Assistance, marking the launch of its "Service Year 2026" initiative.

The upgrades reflect Ping An's continued focus on strengthening customer experience and safety through technology‑enabled services, as the Group deepens its "finance + services" business model.

Powered by AI, Express Service streamlines complex service processes across multiple apps and scenarios, providing customers with a single access point to complete transactions, financing, claims and urgent requests using one sentence. The service integrates online service processing with offline professional resources, including service outlets, hospitals, health institutions, car owner services and rescue providers.

Ping An also announced enhancements to its Global Emergency Assistance service. Supported by a global rescue network and guided by the 3A service philosophy of Anytime, Anywhere and Anything, the upgraded offering now includes 38 services covering more than 100 types of emergency risks across three major scenarios: at home, outdoors and overseas.

At the event, Michael Guo, Co‑CEO of Ping An Group, announced the launch of Service Year 2026 and outlined the strategic rationale behind the service upgrades. "Regardless of how complex financial services may be, the starting point and destination should always be the customer," Michael said. "By upgrading our services, we aim to reduce friction, strengthen protection and deliver more tangible value in customers' daily lives."

Responding to Evolving Customer Needs

Michael added that the latest service upgrades are based on Ping An's insights into three evolving customer needs: better service experience, greater safety protection and improved eldercare support.

As customers manage increasingly complex financial products across multiple accounts, convenience and efficiency have become critical. At the same time, greater population mobility and demographic aging have increased demand for safety and emergency assistance. Services tailored to the needs of an aging society, particularly in health, care and dignity, remain insufficient.

In response, Ping An introduced its "Three Ones" service framework: "one sentence to get things done" through Express Service, "one button for emergency response" through Global Emergency Assistance, and "lifelong dignity safeguarded" through a Life Dignity Protection Service currently under preparation.

In 2025, Ping An recorded approximately 90 million average monthly active online users, ranking among the highest‑traffic platforms in China's financial industry. The Group's Global Emergency Assistance network now covers 233 countries and regions, supporting customers in multiple overseas emergency incidents.

AI‑Enabled Service Execution

Ray Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Ping An Group, said Express Service reflects the evolution of AI from information tools into service execution platforms.

Developed for Ping An's 251 million customers, the AI assistant integrates more than 300 digital services, enabling it to understand customer intent, coordinate workflows and activate appropriate services. It also supports proactive service management by identifying process gaps and intervening early at key stages.

Wang said Ping An remains committed to consumer protection, including transparent and traceable algorithm governance, strong data security through privacy computing and multi‑layer encryption, and inclusive service design that supports customers of all age groups.

Strengthening Global Emergency Assistance

Shi Weiyu, General Manager of Ping An Life, introduced the upgraded Global Emergency Assistance service and its 3A framework.

Ping An operates a 24/7 global emergency assistance service center, enabling rapid response through the in‑app "SOS One‑Click Help" function and the "95511‑9" hotline. Its global network connects more than 200,000 medical institutions and 600,000 service providers, allowing rescue resources to be mobilized worldwide within an average of 20 minutes.

The service integrates smart devices and an intelligent platform to monitor risks, connect rescue, medical treatment, rehabilitation and claims processes, and help customers save time, effort and cost.

Global Emergency Assistance has already been integrated into product and customer benefit systems across several Ping An subsidiaries, with further expansion planned, including new offerings from Ping An Bank.

Looking Ahead

Ping An will continue to deepen its service‑driven strategy by upgrading Express Service, Global Emergency Assistance and the forthcoming Life Dignity Protection Service. Through these initiatives, the Group aims to translate customer needs into concrete service scenarios and strengthen its position as a provider of integrated financial, healthcare and senior care solutions.