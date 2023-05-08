Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund Wins Lipper Fund Awards Hong Kong 2023

HONG KONG, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Group, is pleased to announce that its Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund (the "Fund") has been awarded the prestigious Lipper Fund Award 2023 in the category of Bond Asia Pacific LC - 10 years.

The Lipper Fund Awards, presented by Refinitiv, is one of the most highly valued awards in the fund management industry and highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers[1]. The Fund's award in the "Bond Asia Pacific LC - 10 years" category recognized its outstanding track record over the past decade.

"We are honored to receive this honor from Lipper. This award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes our fund's exceptional performance over the past 10 years. We always believe that successful investment requires a patient and disciplined approach, and this recognition is a validation of that philosophy. Our focus on fundamental research and risk management has enabled us to generate sustainable, long-term value for our clients, and we remain committed to delivering strong results in the years ahead." said Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK.

This Lipper Fund Award is the latest in a series of accolades for the Fund, which was recently awarded Best Performer in the category of Mutual Funds (5 years) – Fixed Income – RMB Bonds at Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Top Fund Awards 2022[2], and also named the 1st Runner-up in the Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income (5 Year) category at the Offshore China Fund Awards 2022[3] .

Launched in 2011, the Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth by investing primarily in RMB denominated instruments including fixed income instruments, asset-backed securities, convertible bonds, commercial papers, and short-term bills and notes. The Fund is actively managed with a variety of strategies and its holdings are well diversified in terms of industries and regions, with the majority in the investment grade space.

