Ping An Ranked in CUHK's Business Sustainability Indices with Rating of "Achiever"

News provided by

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

07 Nov, 2023, 05:07 ET

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) has achieved the rating of "Achiever" in the Business Sustainability Indices (BSI) published by The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Since its launch in 2015, the BSI offers a framework that supports companies in driving their sustainability strategy and promotes business practices that contribute to positive social and environmental impact.

Facing a complex and volatile external environment and fluctuating capital markets in the past years, Ping An remained resilient and integrated sustainability into its strategy and business practices to create greater value for customers, employees, shareholders and society. Ping An continues to enhance its corporate governance and business sustainability, with a sustainability management framework and a clear, transparent ESG governance structure. At the end of 2022, the Company upgraded its Green Finance Committee to a Sustainable Development Committee (SDC). Under the leadership of Chairman Ma Mingzhe, with the Group's Co-CEOs and senior executives serving as deputy directors, the SDC oversees Ping An's green finance, rural revitalization, and other key ESG initiatives.

On the social front, Ping An has integrated insurance with healthcare and elderlycare services to address the aging population challenge in China. It also launched home-based eldercare services with family doctors and concierges. The services covered 54 cities across China as of September 30, 2023. To promote rural revitalization, including industry, healthcare, and education, the Company launched the Ping An Rural Communities Support program in 2018. The Company provided RMB103,241 million through the program as of September 30, 2023.

In terms of environmental issues, Ping An continues to advance green finance initiatives. Green investment of insurance funds and green loan balances totaled RMB140,929 million and RMB134,926 million respectively as of June 30. Green insurance premium income totaled RMB26,276 million in the first nine months of 2023. The Group also continues to raise standards in green operations. In 2022, it completed a carbon inventory project, covering the Group and its 21 subsidiaries, then produced a roadmap to achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2030. In addition, to promote ecological conservation and protect biodiversity, Ping An established the Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation Charitable Trust in 2023, the first charitable trust in China to focus on the conservation of mangrove ecology. Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance launched its first ocean carbon sink index insurance policy in 2023, following by the pilot of the launch of its forest carbon sink remote sensing index insurance in 2021. The ocean carbon sink index insurance provides carbon sink risk protection with RMB400,000 for 13.3 mu (8,866.67 square meters) of kelp, shellfish and algae, enriching Ping An's carbon sink insurance coverage on terrestrial and marine ecosystems, including forest, mangroves and grasslands.

– End –

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) strives to become a world-leading integrated finance and healthcare services provider. With nearly 230 million retail customers, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + healthcare" strategy, Ping An provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and elderlycare concierge" services. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of its financial businesses and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of 2022, Ping An had RMB11,137,168 million in total assets. The Group ranked 16th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2023 and ranked 33rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Also from this source

Ping An Discloses the Integrated Finance Model In Detail Building an Economic Moat with Six Unique Advantages, Driving High-quality Development with Three Operation Indicators

Ping An Discloses the Integrated Finance Model In Detail Building an Economic Moat with Six Unique Advantages, Driving High-quality Development with Three Operation Indicators

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) hosted its 2023 ...
Ping An Discloses the Integrated Finance Model In Detail Building an Economic Moat with Six Unique Advantages, Driving High-quality Development with Three Operation Indicators

Ping An Discloses the Integrated Finance Model In Detail Building an Economic Moat with Six Unique Advantages, Driving High-quality Development with Three Operation Indicators

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) hosted its 2023 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.