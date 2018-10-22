Ping An Technology receives three IDC awards for its outstanding technology and R&D competence

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDC announced the China winners of the Top 10 leaders of "Digital Transformer of the Year" award at IDC's Digital Transformation Summit, which held in Beijing, China on October 19, 2018, and named William Fang one of the Top 10 Leaders of "Digital Transformer of the Year."

IDC DXa recognizes Ping An Technology chief technology officer and chief architect William Fang who has outstanding leadership and significant achievement on platform transformation of the Ping An Cloud based on his years of the effort. In addition, Ping An Technology's OLATOP platform, as a forerunner in the Chinese enterprise knowledge graph and smart finance sectors, led by Dr. Xiao Jing, has received positive feedback and acclaim from users and experts. Since IDC DXa recognizes OLATOP platform's high-quality knowledge base, outstanding big data financial solutions, and premium social public services, OLATOP garnered the "Digital Transformer" award as well as the China 2018 award for leadership in digital transformation.

Mr. Fang led the build-out and operation of Ping An Cloud since he joined Ping An Technology in 2014. After several years of development, Ping An Cloud has evolved from the in-house cloud infrastructure undergirding the growth of Ping An Group's financial business to a comprehensive service platform that supports the group's five major ecosystems. The ongoing transformation of the platform has been a testament to the group's determination to popularize the implementation of its FinTech strategy, as well as to the group gaining a significant share of the Chinese cloud market.



IDC DXa China is designed to honor organizations in China who achieved significant success in one or more business fields by using digital and disruptive technologies. DX awards are reviewed from five essential standards: Data Discovery, Value Development, Value Realization, Knowledge and Collaboration, and Information Architecture, and IDC DXa recognizes outstanding projects and organizations.

About Ping An Technology

Ping An Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Group, is committed to using AI, intelligent cognition, blockchain, cloud and other cutting-edge technologies to create a new cloud-based life for people. As a subsidiary, Ping An Technology is the high-tech core and tech business incubator within Ping An Group, and is responsible for the development and operation of the critical platforms and services for the group. As an independent entity, Ping An Technology strategizes with smart technology and manufacturing to focus on healthcare, finance, and smart city areas. Ping An Technology is dedicated to implementing the corporate philosophy of "technology changes life" by applying the international certificated technological capabilities to actual business scenarios.

More than 10,000 IT professionals and management experts form a high-level R&D force that provide expert-level technical support for the stable and reliable operation of the platform. The established cloud ecosystem has already been accessed by over 500 million internet users, and has been expanded into overseas markets, including the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong as well as other countries and regions.

