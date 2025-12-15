Ping An Wins ESG Excellence at Hong Kong Corporate Governance & ESG Excellence Awards 2025

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group", HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) has been honored with the Award of Excellence in ESG in the category of Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies at the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2025. This marks the third time Ping An has received this distinguished honor, highlighting its leading role in corporate governance and sustainable development.

The Hong Kong Corporate Governance & ESG Excellence Awards 2025 was co-organized by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy at Hong Kong Baptist University. It aims to commend listed companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). The judge highly praised Ping An for formulating five-year goals for sustainability-related issues, deeply integrating ESG principles into its corporate strategy, and actively promoting green finance innovation and low-carbon operations, showcasing its corporate responsibility through concrete actions.

Sheng Ruisheng, Board Secretary of Ping An, commented, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies once again. This award affirms Ping An's long-standing commitment to sustainable development. Looking ahead, Ping An will continue to improve its corporate governance and operational capabilities to create lasting, stable, and sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society."

Strong Corporate Governance and Steady Returns to Shareholders

Ping An, listed on both A and H shares, maintains rigorous corporate governance standards, aligning itself with international best practices to ensure lasting and stable operations. Its board is made up of experts from insurance, finance, law, accounting, and technology, bringing broad viewpoints to the table. ESG governance is now led at the board level, with full responsibility for ESG strategy entrusted to them and supported by the Group ESG and Sustainability Office. Key metrics like green finance and rural revitalization are part of executive performance reviews to guarantee the sustainability strategy is fully executed.

The Group places great importance on rewarding shareholders, with a dividend policy that is both stable and sustainable. Since going public, Ping An has returned over RMB 400 billion in dividends, growing payouts for 13 straight years. Over the past five years, the compound annual growth rate of cash dividends hit 4.3%, consistently delivering long-term value to investors.

Driving Green Finance and Climate Resilience Through Technology

Building on its integrated financial model, Ping An supports green development and industrial transformation through insurance, credit, investment, and other channels. By end of June 2025, Ping An's green investments totaled RMB 144.482 billion, green loan balances stood at RMB 251.746 billion, and green insurance premium income for the first three quarters reached RMB 55.279 billion.

Within its own operations, Ping An actively pursues carbon reduction innovations. In 2024, the company actively advanced energy-saving and carbon reduction initiatives, lowering total greenhouse gas emissions to 439,291 tons of CO₂ equivalent, an 8% drop year-on-year. Its self-developed employee carbon account platform, the first of its kind in China's insurance industry, digitizes employee low-carbon habits. By the end of 2024, it covered 180,000 staff members, recording 2.26 million low-carbon actions and cutting carbon emissions by 23,662 tons.

The Group also developed the AI- and big data-powered "EagleX" climate risk management system, which monitors climate and disaster risks in real-time to help clients spot threats early. In 2024, EagleX identified 3,619 high-risk disasters and sent out 10.5 billion disaster alerts via AI calls, app push notifications, and SMS, reaching 67 million clients and significantly reducing property and personal losses.

Committed to Social Responsibility, Supporting Rural Revitalization and Inclusive Finance

Ping An actively upholds its social responsibilities by driving rural revitalization through a variety of efforts in industry, education, and healthcare. By the end of 2024, the Group had built 119 "Ping An Hope Schools" across the country, provided vocational training to more than 20,000 rural teachers, and benefited over 300,000 rural students. The Group also organized medical teams in 2024 to offer free check-ups and health consultations to nearly 7,000 villagers, boosting community healthcare access. It invested over RMB 52 billion in industrial revitalization focused on modernizing rural industries and raising farmers' incomes.

In inclusive finance, Ping An P&C provided nearly 2.4 million micro and small businesses with comprehensive risk protection totaling more than RMB 220 trillion and processed over 900,000 claims, worth nearly RMB4 billion. Ping An Bank served 782,000 micro and small enterprise loan clients and issued nearly 260,000 debit cards to rural residents, significantly improving financial access for rural communities and vulnerable groups.

Looking forward, Ping An confirms that sustainable development is a core pillar of its long-term strategy. The Group will continue to deepen its "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual engines, driven by technology, enhance its ESG management system, and advance green finance, inclusive finance, and social responsibility efforts. This approach aims to create lasting and solid value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society while building a more resilient, inclusive, and efficient sustainable financial ecosystem.

