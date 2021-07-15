Ping An's First UCITS Umbrella Fund Obtains SFC Mutual Recognition for Public Offering in Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (PAAMC HK), has obtained mutual recognition authorized by Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for the public offering of its first Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) umbrella fund in Hong Kong, announced Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318).

Ping An of China Asset Management Fund (the Fund), together with its four key Sub-Funds, have been authorized for offering to the public in Hong Kong since 16 June 2021. The Fund's investment strategy builds on Ping An's track record of more than 20 years of successful investment in China equity and fixed income markets. It uses Ping An's offshore investment arm PAAMC HK's systematic, quantitative and scientific investment methodologies to offer investors a wide range of investment opportunities in China with flexibility and efficiency.

Each of the four Sub-Funds managed by PAAMC HK has a unique investment objective and strategy:

China A-Shares AI Multi-Factor Fund

This Sub-Fund employs multi-factor models to construct a well-diversified equity portfolio. It uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for stock selection and portfolio optimization. It aims to achieve stable excess returns above the benchmark China Securities Index (CSI) 300 Total Return Index. In addition to applying common factors in the market, Ping An's AI quantitative researchers have developed proprietary factors to enhance its performance and to reduce correlations with other quantitative funds.

China Green Bond Fund

This Sub-Fund mainly invests in China and emerging markets green bonds that are aligned with international standards. This Sub-Fund helps to promote green financing and to advance environmentally friendly investments and social awareness in China and other emerging countries. Bolstered by strong domestic economic recovery and policy support, China green bonds not only help investors capture China's green opportunities, but also mitigate risk due to its low correlations to other major asset classes.

China High-Yield Private Strategy Bond Fund

This Sub-Fund aims to achieve absolute return from investment income and long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in high-yield corporate bonds and debt securities. It may also invest in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies and/or companies having main operations in mainland China.

Emerging Market Income Fund

This Sub-Fund is designed to achieve absolute return from income and long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 60% of its net assets in debt securities issued by sovereign, government agencies and/or companies having main operations in emerging market countries.

Mr. Hoi Tung, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Overseas Holdings, said, "We are delighted to introduce these new funds to the Hong Kong market. Leveraging the strength of Ping An's investment expertise in China, these funds can help Hong Kong investors capitalize on the diverse investment opportunities of China's growth."

Mr. Chi Kit Chai, Head of Capital Markets and Chief Investment Officer, PAAMC HK, said, "We are very excited to further broaden our fund offering to Hong Kong investors. Ping An is one of the largest financial companies in the world with strong presence in China. We continue to see strong investor demand for Chinese assets given a confluence of factors, such as yield pick-up, green opportunities and diversification benefits."

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 220 million retail customers and 611 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems; in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 21st in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2020. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk. (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC)

