Ping Identity and ForgeRock Named as Leaders in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced that the PingOne Cloud Platform and ForgeRock Identity Cloud were both named as Leaders in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. The two solutions were evaluated independently before Ping and ForgeRock joined together on August 23, 2023.

"We are honored to have both Ping and ForgeRock recognized as Leaders by Gartner and to deliver even more value to our customers and partners in the next stage of our journey," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "As one trusted vendor with a more complete portfolio, we can accelerate innovation and help businesses simplify, scale, and better secure their user experiences."

This is the seventh consecutive year Ping Identity was included as a Leader, demonstrating the strongest Completeness of Vision out of all vendors in this Magic Quadrant, and the highest score for product strategy and innovation. Ping Identity also obtained the highest score in market responsiveness and track record having launched several new features to its platform, including decentralized identity service with verifiable claims, a risk engine with fraud detection and MFA prompt bombing mitigation.

ForgeRock Identity Cloud received the highest score for its B2B and B2C Customer Access Management features, as well as authorization and adaptive access. ForgeRock also obtained one of the highest scores for its business model and was noted for its comprehensive and ambitious vision, and Gartner recognized the solution as a platform that aligns well with industry trends.

Read the blog from Peter Barker , Chief Product Officer of Ping Identity for more information about ForgeRock Identity Cloud in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Read the blog from Dustin Maxey , VP of Product and Solutions Marketing of Ping Identity for more information about Ping Identity in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide, Henrique Bernardes B Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Nathan Harris, Robertson Pimentel, 16 November 2023.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

