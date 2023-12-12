Ping Identity Celebrates Identity Excellence Award Winners 2023

Winners recognized for advancing identity industry via more secure and enjoyable customer experiences

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced the winners of the seventh Identity Excellence Awards at their annual Ping YOUniverse conference. Selected by Ping Identity leadership, the 2023 winners represent standout security leaders who are advancing the identity industry through innovative, customer-centric services.

"Today's customers expect exceptional experiences in every interaction," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "This group of companies are delivering on best-in-class user experiences by leveraging Ping to deliver easier and more secure identity."

Customer Experience Champion: ESO + Capgemini 
Electricity System Operator (ESO), the electricity system operator for Great Britain, together with Capgemini, have been honored for their work in innovating customer experiences. With the help of Capgemini, ESO successfully redesigned their existing digital customer registration and authentication processes to deliver seamless and engaging experiences across their expanding digital services. This was achieved by extensive use of PingOne DaVinci to create custom authentication journeys, tailored registration processes, and industry-benchmarked integration with third-party services, while creating a more secure, consistent, and simplified customer experience.

CEO Choice Award: Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI)
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), proud recipient of the CEO Choice Award, has a rich 160-year history stemming from cooperative lending. They embarked on an agile transformation to unify their banking operations and digital channels through standardization of APIs, Events, and Data taxonomies, and used Ping to harmonize CIAM journeys. By adopting decentralized identity, RBI leads in security and privacy, aligning with EU regulations for verified credentials.

"Uncompromising cyber security and best-in-class Digital identity are central pillars in RBI's strategy. We would like to thank Ping Identity for their leadership and commitment to innovation, for recognizing us with this prestigious award," said Yaron Zehavi, Senior Enterprise Architect & Group CIAM PO at Raiffeisen Bank, "and for being a trusted partner in our journey towards a better digital future."

Additional winners across Healthcare, Financial Services and Telecommunications were also awarded for pushing the limits of identity, embracing the digital future, and proving the potential of the cloud by combining enterprise security with highly accessible services in an agile environment.

To learn more about everything celebrated at Ping YOUniverse, read the full recap.

About Ping Identity
At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

