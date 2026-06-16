Ping Identity Extends Runtime Identity™ for AI Agents Across AWS, Google Cloud, and Cloudflare

New integrations extend continuous authorization and policy enforcement into cloud and edge environments where AI agents are built, deployed, and operated

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Cloudflare that extend Runtime Identity into the cloud and edge environments where AI agents are built, deployed, and operated.

Security teams need to know what AI agents can access, what actions they are performing, and how those actions are governed in real time across distributed environments. Ping's Runtime Identity™ approach extends identity and access controls beyond authentication and into continuous authorization and enforcement, helping organizations maintain real-time visibility and control as AI-driven operations scale.

"Organizations want to move faster with AI, but they can't afford to lose visibility or control as AI agents begin operating autonomously across cloud and edge environments," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "These integrations help bring continuous authorization and real-time policy enforcement into the environments where AI agents are being built and deployed."

AI agents do not operate inside a single platform, cloud, or identity boundary. They will invoke tools, call APIs, move across cloud workloads, interact with agent gateways and MCP servers, and reach data and services at the edge.

Ping is extending its Runtime Identity capabilities into those execution paths, helping enterprises authorize agent actions, enforce policy, and monitor activity where AI agents actually operate. By bringing identity enforcement closer to the point of action, organizations can scale agentic operations without fragmenting visibility, governance, or control.

This builds on Ping Identity's broader Identity for AI strategy, which helps organizations establish trusted identities and governance controls for AI agents operating across distributed environments.

Runtime Identity Across Cloud and Edge Platforms

Ping Identity is available with AWS, Google Cloud, and Cloudflare to extend Runtime Identity enforcement into the systems and services supporting AI operations. This allows enterprises to centralize authorization and policy enforcement instead of embedding controls across individual agents, tools, and MCP servers.

AWS: Securing Agent Actions Across Cloud Workloads

On AWS, Ping Identity is a Security Competent ISV partner that helps secure AI agents built on services like Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and broader intelligent automation workloads. Ping and AWS help customers:

Establish trusted identities for AI agents on top of AWS services and third-party tools

Enforce delegated, least-privilege access as agents interact with APIs, tools, and multi-account environments

Align agent behavior with enterprise policies governing sensitive data, regulated workloads, and operational limits

"Production AI workloads require identity and authorization controls that can adapt dynamically as agents interact across cloud environments," said Hart Rossman, VP of Security and Infrastructure at AWS. "Together, AWS and Ping Identity help customers apply delegated access and real-time governance controls across AI-driven workloads operating at enterprise scale."

Google Cloud: Runtime Governance for Agent and Tool Traffic

With Google Cloud Agent Gateway, Ping Identity enables enterprises to secure and govern agent and tool traffic across network paths. By integrating PingOne Authorize into the Agent Gateway flow, customers can:

Authenticate agents with delegated identities tied to the users or systems they represent

Enforce fine-grained policies across agent and tool interactions, including MCP tools and downstream APIs

Centralize authorization logic and gain visibility into the users, agents, tools, and policies driving runtime decisions

Cloudflare: Identity Enforcement at the Edge

With Cloudflare, Ping is extending identity enforcement to the edge, where AI agents are interacting with public and private data, services, and distributed infrastructure. The partnership leverages Cloudflare's global infrastructure networks, one of the largest and most interconnected in the world, and with 220 cities running GPUs for AI inference worldwide. This expansion builds on Ping and Cloudflare's joint Zero Trust approach to secure application access with strong authentication and simplified policy enforcement. Joint capabilities focus on:

Securing agent and MCP traffic with strong, scoped credentials backed by enterprise identity controls

Applying Zero Trust policies to AI agent traffic accessing models and enterprise data globally

Monitoring and auditing agent activity across distributed edge environments

"Cloudflare is a critical infrastructure layer for AI agent deployments, where enterprises run and secure agentic AI workloads," said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. "Identity and Zero Trust are key to maintaining visibility and control as organizations deploy AI agents across distributed environments. Expanding our work with Ping Identity will further enable organizations to secure AI agent traffic and MCP servers at the edge."

AI is transforming how organizations build, operate, and secure digital experiences. Ping Identity is helping enterprises move faster with AI while protecting the trust behind every digital interaction.

Resources

Integrations with AWS, Google Cloud, and Cloudflare are available through the Ping Marketplace

Join Ping's webinar on July 28, 2026 to learn how to securely scale AI across the enterprise

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Woodard Dusch

Ping Identity

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