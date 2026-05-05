Ping Identity and OLOID Bring Passwordless, Verified Trust to the Clinical Workforce

The cloud-delivered solution brings verified onboarding, passwordless Tap-and-Login, and secure recovery to reduce clinician friction and credential risk

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced a partnership with OLOID to deliver a passwordless, Verified Trust identity solution for the U.S. clinical healthcare workforce. As healthcare organizations face rising credential-based attacks and increasing pressure to eliminate passwords, the joint solution modernizes clinical workforce identity and access management by replacing access friction, lost badges, and account lockouts with verified onboarding, passwordless Tap-and-Login, and high-assurance account recovery. Ping provides the identity verification and trust layer, while OLOID delivers seamless Tap-and-Login access across clinical environments.

Clinicians today face mounting time pressure compounded by the friction of logging into shared devices, workstations, and EHR systems. At the same time, healthcare organizations are battling rising cyberattacks and impersonation risks, including organized schemes involving fraudulent clinical workers. Cyberattacks are increasingly impacting patient care, with 72% of healthcare organizations reporting disruptions and 29% reporting increased mortality rates, according to a recent industry report. Designed to mitigate unsafe workarounds and introduce adaptive assurance, the solution helps healthcare organizations reduce clinician downtime, improve productivity, and strengthen protection against credential-based attacks.

The joint solution introduces a passwordless, Verified Trust model for healthcare, where identity is continuously verified through credentials and adaptive assurance rather than static passwords. This approach extends beyond login to support trusted onboarding, seamless Tap-and-Login access across multiple low-friction authentication options, and secure account recovery. Clinician-held credentials can also be presented through mobile wallet experiences, including Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, where available.

The joint solution supports the clinical workforce lifecycle across three core use cases:

Verified Onboarding: Verify clinicians early, issue reusable verifiable credentials, and accelerate day-one access

Verify clinicians early, issue reusable verifiable credentials, and accelerate day-one access Verified Tap-and-Login: Deliver seamless, passwordless Tap-and-Login for shared workstations, shared accounts, and VDI-hosted EHRs

Deliver seamless, passwordless Tap-and-Login for shared workstations, shared accounts, and VDI-hosted EHRs Verified Recovery: Enable fast, high-assurance recovery for lost badges and locked accounts using adaptive verification and reusable credentials

Together, these capabilities enable healthcare organizations to deliver a consistent, seamless experience across both back-office and clinical workforce employees.

A Cloud-Native, Privacy-Preserving Approach

The 100% cloud-native SaaS solution replaces fragmented identity tools and legacy tap-and-go systems with a unified approach to verified onboarding, Tap-and-Login, and recovery, reducing reliance on on-premise infrastructure and legacy appliance overhead.

Ping Identity's PingOne Verify is designed to give healthcare organizations control over their data, using minimal data collection and policies that support rapid deletion of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) following verification. Biometric verification is performed using a one-second passive liveness check at the edge, helping protect against deepfakes while preserving user privacy.

"Healthcare organizations must balance speed of care with high-assurance security," said Gaurav Sharma, VP Product Strategy, Workforce, Ping Identity. "By combining verified onboarding, seamless Tap-and-Login, and secure recovery, we're reducing access friction while strengthening protection against credential fraud."

"Together with Ping Identity, we're delivering seamless Tap-and-Login as part of a broader Verified Trust approach across shared devices and EHR systems, so clinicians can access what they need quickly and get back to patient care," said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-Founder & CTO, OLOID.

To learn more about passwordless healthcare identity or to request a demo, visit the Ping Identity website. For additional details on the partnership, read this blog post from OLOID on modernizing clinical identity with verified trust.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

About OLOID

OLOID provides passwordless authentication and identity orchestration solutions built for frontline and deskless workers. The platform enables secure access to shared devices, enterprise applications, OT systems, and physical access points using biometric and badge-based authentication. OLOID is trusted by global enterprises across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and critical infrastructure sectors to deliver fast, frictionless, and compliant identity experiences at scale. For more information visit www.oloid.ai

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SOURCE Ping Identity