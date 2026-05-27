Ping Identity Redefines the Identity Control Plane for the Agentic Enterprise

Delivers AI-first headless interfaces and skills to make enterprise identity programmable; AI agent governance across the full lifecycle; and privileged access for AI agents without exposing secrets

DENVER, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced new capabilities that extend the Ping Identity Platform for the agentic enterprise, where AI agents, builders, and automation increasingly participate in how access is configured, governed, and used across organizations.

AI agents are changing both sides of the identity equation. They are new actors that need to be discovered, governed, and managed across their lifecycle, and they are also new operators that can help builders administer and secure identity environments through machine-native interfaces. At the same time, desktop agents and AI assistants are beginning to interact with enterprise applications and resources on behalf of users, creating a new access challenge: agents need trusted access to do useful work, but should not be given direct exposure to the secrets that make that access possible.

Ping is addressing these shifts with a unified set of capabilities across the Ping Identity Platform:

Programmable identity: AI-first, headless interfaces and skills that make enterprise identity programmable through MCP, CLI, APIs, and agent-ready workflows

AI-first, headless interfaces and skills that make enterprise identity programmable through MCP, CLI, APIs, and agent-ready workflows Agent Discovery and Governance: discovery, lifecycle governance, auditability, and human accountability for AI agents

discovery, lifecycle governance, auditability, and human accountability for AI agents Privileged Access for Desktop Agents: just-in-time access to enterprise resources for coding agents, AI assistants, and other desktop agents, designed to prevent secrets from being exposed to agents, reduce standing privilege, and attribute code commits to agents

Together, these capabilities help enterprises support AI-driven operations without creating a parallel identity stack, preserving governance and control across human, non-human, and AI-agent access.

"AI agents are fundamentally changing how enterprise systems operate," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder, Ping Identity. "As enterprises make applications consumable by AI agents, Ping is making identity programmable, agents visible and governable, and resource access trustworthy. Identity is evolving from authentication infrastructure into operational governance infrastructure for the agentic enterprise."

AI-First Headless Interfaces and Skills

Enterprise identity is moving beyond human-only administration through graphical consoles. As teams adopt AI agents, code assistants, and machine-driven workflows, identity needs to become easier to configure, automate, and govern through machine-friendly interfaces.

The Ping Identity Platform extends enterprise identity through AI-first headless interfaces that allow builders and agents to work with identity programmatically, including through CLI and MCP. Ping is also introducing agent-ready skills that help AI agents understand and perform common identity tasks, including configuring access, troubleshooting flows, and applying governance controls within approved policies and guardrails.

Together, these interfaces and skills help teams configure, secure, and govern access more efficiently while continuing to apply centralized policies, approvals, and controls across the identity environment.

Discover and Govern AI Agents Across Their Lifecycle

As enterprises deploy AI agents across environments, they need visibility into which agents exist, what they can access, how they operate, and who is accountable for their actions.

Ping's new discovery and governance capabilities help organizations manage agents across their full lifecycle from discovery and ownership assignment to access review, policy enforcement, auditability, and decommissioning. Each agent can be treated as a first-class identity, tied to a human owner, governed by policy, and auditable across development and runtime environments.

Privileged Access for Desktop Agents

Coding agents, AI assistants, and other desktop agents need access to enterprise applications, systems, repositories, and tools to complete work on behalf of users. But giving agents direct access to credentials or long-lived secrets creates unnecessary risk and weakens enterprise control.

Ping enables trusted access for desktop agents by brokering access to enterprise resources without exposing secrets to the agents themselves. This is further enhanced for coding agents, where code commits are attributed to the agents to allow finer policy and control. Agents get the access they need to complete work, not the secrets behind that access, while enterprises retain control over how access is granted, governed, attributed, and audited.

"AI agents are changing both how work gets done and how identity must operate," said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, Ping Identity. "Enterprises need AI agents to operate across systems and resources without creating new trust gaps. Ping helps organizations adopt AI faster while preserving governance, accountability, and control."

A Unified Identity Architecture for the Agentic Enterprise

Together, these capabilities extend the Ping Identity Platform for the realities of the agentic enterprise: identity must be programmable, AI agents must be governed across their lifecycle, and agent access must be trusted without exposing secrets. With these additions, Ping helps organizations adopt AI agents more safely and efficiently while maintaining centralized identity governance, accountability, and control.

Certain capabilities described are subject to availability and may vary by product, region, or deployment model.

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About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

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SOURCE Ping Identity