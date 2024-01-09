Ping Identity Honored Among Best Places to Work in US 2024 by Built In

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, has been recognized among the US Best Largest Places to Work 2024 by Built In . This is also the sixth consecutive year Ping was named a Best Place to Work in Colorado , and fifth consecutive year in Austin . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We aim to not only deliver great products and services to our customers," said Andre Durand, Ping Identity CEO and founder, "but also an employee experience that enables individuals to be the best version of themselves. Our culture is our superpower, and we appreciate this recognition from Built In."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits ("Program"). To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the Program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"We believe in championing every identity," said Kari Mayfield, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at Ping Identity. "Achieving a sense of belonging is at the heart of our efforts to raise up all Identians. We aspire to build a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture that fosters a place of belonging for everyone."

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

