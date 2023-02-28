Ping Identity Named an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Reusable Verified Identity

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named an overall leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Reusable Verified Identity. This recognition follows Ping Identity's Leadership in KuppingerCole's 2022 Providers of Verified Identity report . The reuse of verified identities changes the focus from mitigating a single organization's risk to unlocking ecosystem cooperation and reducing repetition while maintaining preventative security.

"The rise of reusable verified identity for things like remote employee onboarding and know-your-customer initiatives is expediting enterprise digital transformation," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "That's why we prioritize robust identity verification solutions, including decentralized identity, to let businesses securely and conveniently verify real-world information about digital users."

The effectiveness of PingOne Verify and PingOne DaVinci ™ were highlighted for providing organizations with a means to use their existing identity management infrastructure for reusable credentials. The no-code orchestration engine provides reusable, verified identity by confirming user identity, issuing a Verifiable Credential (VC), and storing it in a user-held digital wallet. Interoperability of the credentials allows users to reuse their Ping-issued VCs with service providers in-ecosystem, with efforts to extend to other digital wallet and credentialing ecosystems in the future.

Download KuppingerCole's 2023 Reusable Verified Identity Leadership Compass report here .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.