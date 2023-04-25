Ping Identity Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA 2023

PingOne DaVinci Honored as Best Solution: Identity & Access Management

DENVER, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, is proud to announce the no-code identity orchestration service, PingOne DaVinci™, has won the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Best Solution: Identity & Access Management

"With the increasing demand for seamless and secure digital experiences it's critical to evolve security management into business management, now made achievable through DaVinci's unified identity fabric," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We're thrilled to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine and recognize the role other nominees play in strengthening cybersecurity for all."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Ping Identity is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn more about Ping Identity at RSA Conference 2023.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best-of-breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

CDM Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

[email protected]

1-833-844-9468

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.