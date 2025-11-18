Ping Identity Recognized as a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

Ping Positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, announced that it was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the ninth consecutive year, positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision.

Download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management Report

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner for both our Ability to Execute and for our Completeness of Vision," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We believe this recognition highlights the strength of our strategy and our ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that empower our customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape – one that moves beyond securing human identities, but also AI Agents."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Steve Wessels, Yemi Davies, 11, November 2025.

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

SOURCE Ping Identity