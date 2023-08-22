Ping Identity Recognized as an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Access Management Report

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced it has been named a leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. The report provides insights on the leaders in cloud, hybrid, and on premises access management platforms, and Ping Identity received top honors in all categories including Technology, Innovation, Market, Product and Overall.

Download KuppingerCole's 2023 Access Management Report

"Ping Identity's SaaS solutions and cloud-ready software are highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting edge use cases" wrote Alejandro Leal, KuppingerCole analyst and author of the report. "They appear in all leadership categories in this Leadership Compass and continue to move in a positive direction. As such, Ping Identity's platform should be included in any shortlist for Access Management platform solutions to consider."

The report noted Ping Identity's continued growth and innovation, specifically PingOne DaVinci , which offers user experience orchestration across the PingOne Cloud Platform. Other capabilities highlighted include biometrics authenticator support, FIDO U2F and FIDO 2 certified authenticators and strong third-party integrations with popular threat intelligence, EPP, EDR, and UEM solutions.

"At no time in history has identity and access management (IAM) been more critical to the future of security," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We're honored to be recognized by KuppingerCole as a leader in the market, to have our technology, innovation and new orchestration solution highlighted for its ability to help enterprises deliver digital experiences that are both seamless and secure."

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.