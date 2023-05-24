Ping Identity Recognized as Top Workplace by Denver Post for Ninth Time

News provided by

Ping Identity Corp.

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named a Best Midsize Company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post for the ninth time, and sixth consecutive year. The Top Workplaces awards recognize the employers that build and nurture a great workplace in the eyes of their employees.

The Denver Post 2023 Top Workplaces are chosen by the local Denver workforce, who are the sole deciders of whether a company culture merits recognition. The heart of the Top Workplaces award is the employee 24-question survey process. Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregated employees feedback score exceeds national benchmarks based on feedback from more than 27 million employees over 17 years.

"Ping Identity cannot be successful without the commitment of our employees," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Creating a workplace that innovative individuals want to contribute to is a two-way street, and maintaining an environment where employees are inspired to be their best self is a top priority. We have immense appreciation for our team who show up to improve and secure the digital experience of our customers every day."

The Denver Post recognition follows Ping Identity being named as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Denver and Austin by Built In in January 2023. The Built In annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Learn more about Ping Identity culture, community, and open career opportunities here.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Media Relations
Megan Johnson
[email protected]
757.635.2807

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.

Also from this source

Ping Identity Achieves DOD IL5 Authorization

Ping Identity Wins Cloud Security Award at 2023 Security Excellence Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.