Ping Identity Recognized as Top Workplace by Denver Post for Ninth Time

DENVER, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named a Best Midsize Company to work for in Colorado by The Denver Post for the ninth time, and sixth consecutive year. The Top Workplaces awards recognize the employers that build and nurture a great workplace in the eyes of their employees.

The Denver Post 2023 Top Workplaces are chosen by the local Denver workforce, who are the sole deciders of whether a company culture merits recognition. The heart of the Top Workplaces award is the employee 24-question survey process. Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregated employees feedback score exceeds national benchmarks based on feedback from more than 27 million employees over 17 years.

"Ping Identity cannot be successful without the commitment of our employees," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Creating a workplace that innovative individuals want to contribute to is a two-way street, and maintaining an environment where employees are inspired to be their best self is a top priority. We have immense appreciation for our team who show up to improve and secure the digital experience of our customers every day."

The Denver Post recognition follows Ping Identity being named as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Denver and Austin by Built In in January 2023. The Built In annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Learn more about Ping Identity culture, community, and open career opportunities here .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

