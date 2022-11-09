Ping Identity Survey Shows Consumers Want Convenience Without Sacrificing Security

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, reveals consumers worldwide want frictionless online experiences without sacrificing the security of personal information. With 63% feeling better about services that use multi-factor authentication (MFA) at login, an increase from 53% last year, it's clear that businesses across all industries must provide convenience without sacrificing security to win over consumers.

Read the Survey: The Balancing Act: Earn Trust Through Convenience and Security

"Despite the digital transformation organizations underwent during the pandemic, many brands still underdeliver on consumer expectations for convenience," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "This data makes clear that if businesses want to earn consumer trust long term, they need to prioritize simple online experiences without sacrificing the security controls that validate their personal data is protected."

Key Global Findings underscore the importance for brands to make it fast and simple for consumers to engage with their digital channels without sacrificing personal privacy:

Customers will abandon accounts with frustrating logins

61% would switch to a competitor if the login experience was easy

59% have abandoned an online experience when the login process was too frustrating

Only 37% have said their typical login experience has been very efficient

Customers want one-click convenience with enhanced protection

63% feel better about a service that uses MFA, an increase from 53% last year

63% think banks and medical sites should have the same easy login as social media

59% feel more in control of their online information when using social media or email to login

59% would use social media or email login if it had superior security

Fraud impacts how customers choose to engage with brands

77% feel they will never be fully in control of their personal info online

53% who have experienced fraud are more cautious about revealing information, while 33% look for accounts that use MFA or offer alternative ways to login (25%)

43% have experienced fraud as a result of having personal info stolen online

40% are more concerned about fraud during the holiday season, especially in the U.S. (57%)

Customers are curious about digital IDs

43% are comfortable with the idea of a digital identity card that stores all of their personal information securely and allows them to share it electronically

46% would prefer to keep a digital ID card on a personal device rather than in the cloud

The Ping Identity Consumer Survey asked more than 3,400 consumers across the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Australia about their login and account creation experiences, their attitudes toward safety and convenience when signing into online accounts, and their interest in control over their personal information online.

