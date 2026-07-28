Ping Identity Verification and Fraud Protection Listed in Epic Toolbox

Advancing secure patient account creation and recovery for MyChart experiences

DENVER, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced that its patient identity verification and fraud protection capabilities for MyChart are listed in Epic Toolbox.

Healthcare organizations are continuing to modernize patient access experiences while balancing security, privacy, and operational efficiency. Account creation and recovery in MyChart environments require organizations to support seamless patient experiences while incorporating identity verification, fraud detection, and adaptive risk response into digital workflows.

Ping Identity provides patient identity verification combined with real-time fraud and risk detection as a packaged solution for healthcare organizations using MyChart. Powered by dynamic orchestration, these capabilities bring identity verification, fraud and risk detection into MyChart-connected workflows, allowing organizations to automate and secure patient onboarding and account recovery while reducing friction for legitimate users.

The solution includes three core capabilities for MyChart environments that help organizations address these needs:

Identity Verification: Verify patients during account creation and recovery using government-issued ID, biometric matching, and liveness checks

Verify patients during account creation and recovery using government-issued ID, biometric matching, and liveness checks Threat and Risk Detection: Detect synthetic identities, account takeover attempts, and suspicious activity using real-time behavioral and environmental signals

Detect synthetic identities, account takeover attempts, and suspicious activity using real-time behavioral and environmental signals No-Code Orchestration and Dynamic Response: Guide patients through the appropriate account creation or recovery flow in real time, with the ability to allow, challenge, step up, or block interactions based on risk

By enabling healthcare organizations to move beyond static authentication toward continuous, verified trust across patient interactions, the solution helps reduce fraud during account creation and recovery while improving patient access experiences and operational efficiency. The solution works with existing MyChart-connected healthcare systems, helping organizations strengthen security without replacing current infrastructure.

Ping Identity's identity verification approach is designed to support privacy-preserving standards. It uses minimal data collection and policies that support rapid deletion of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) following identity verification. This supports healthcare organizations' privacy and compliance objectives, including HIPAA-related requirements.

"Healthcare organizations are being asked to do more with less while protecting increasingly sensitive data," said Steve Gwizdala, VP Healthcare at Ping Identity. "Ping Identity helps secure patient account creation and recovery connected to MyChart, reducing risk and operational burden without adding friction for patients."

You can find Ping Identity in Toolbox on Epic Showroom.

For more detailed information, visit the Ping Identity integration page.

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we help organizations secure and manage digital identities across customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities. Whether securing millions of users, fighting fraud, simplifying third-party access, or enabling passwordless experiences, establishing trust in every digital moment shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise identity platform is designed for scale, flexibility, and integration across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. With our Runtime Identity capabilities, Ping enables organizations to adopt AI and automation by continuously verifying identity, context, and intent at every interaction, helping secure and govern AI agents in real time. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

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Natalie Woodard Dusch

Ping Identity

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SOURCE Ping Identity