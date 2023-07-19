Ping Identity's DaVinci Honored with CRN's 2023 Tech Innovator Award

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity was named a Finalist in the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The no-code identity orchestration service, PingOne DaVinci ™, that enables organizations to design better digital experiences with drag and drop simplicity was recognized in the Identity and Access Management category.

As the foundation of the PingOne Cloud Platform, DaVinci streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience that makes it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems. DaVinci is vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to integrate and orchestrate identity services from a wide range of vendors. It features a library of 100+ out-of-the-box connectors for a range of identity, IT, and automation services.

"Success is measured by our ability to improve the digital experiences for all customers within our ecosystem," said Alex Ryals, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. "DaVinci makes it possible by enabling organizations to design better experiences with drag-and-drop simplicity. We're honored to have DaVinci's innovation recognized by CRN."

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the front lines with customers." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to each one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

This award joins recent recognition by the Global InfoSec Awards , Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , Security Excellence Awards and the Globee Awards .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

[email protected]

757.635.2807

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.