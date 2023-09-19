Ping Identity's New Solution Propels a Passwordless Future for Better Customer Experiences

Ping Identity Corp.

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Helping customers go Passwordless has never been easier or more secure

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, has announced the availability of PingOne for Customers Passwordless, a cloud solution that helps enterprises accelerate their passwordless initiatives and make the digital experiences for customers more convenient and seamless.

PingOne for Customers Passwordless allows administrators to design, test, and deploy secure and frictionless experiences to customers in minutes rather than days or weeks. This saves businesses time and money by dramatically reducing development, freeing up resources to focus on critical initiatives. Now, passwordless experiences can be configured with an intuitive interface using pre-built orchestration templates that easily integrate across third-party applications.

"Our new solution makes it easier for organizations to deliver passwordless experiences for their customers," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Frictionless customer experiences are a holy grail for many digital transformations and can lead to happier customers, stronger brand loyalty and ultimately, more digital business."

Administrators will benefit from the unique Getting-Started-Experience interface which allows them to choose the journey that best fits their organization. No-code templates can be quickly branded and used out-of-the-box, or fully customizable journeys offer A/B testing to further optimize costs and time. Centralized admin, risk-based decisioning and identity orchestration helps to quickly tailor experiences to accommodate all identity types, at scale, for various authentication scenarios.

PingOne for Customers Passwordless can be fully passwordless, a mix of passwordless and passwords, or a migration of passwordless - meeting the business wherever it is on the journey. Offering an array of use cases helps deliver the experience customers want, whether that's social media single-sign-on (SSO), expedited registrations, passwordless authentication like email magic link and one-time-passcodes, or Fast Identity Online (FIDO) biometric authentication via passkeys. Self-service capabilities allow users to securely manage their preferences across all their devices and customize their account without having to contact support.

To learn more about the value of passwordless:

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com.

