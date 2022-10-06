Ping Identity's YOUniverse 2022 Celebrates Simplified Identity Security

Annual User Conference Brings Together Industry Leaders to Share and Learn Together

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, kicked off its annual Ping YOUniverse conference, where security professionals come together to share real identity management challenges and solutions for improved user experiences. The global, multi-city event is attended by thousands of security professionals, IT architects, CISOs and business owners who seek to overcome IT challenges using the PingOne Cloud Platform.

"Our partners always ask how they can leverage the PingOne Cloud Platform to its fullest potential while delivering simple experiences to their customers and employees," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "One of the best ways is to connect with technical experts, Ping Identity executives, and, most importantly, a network of peers. Sharing success stories and solutions at Ping YOUniverse makes us all stronger."

The conference will feature sessions on innovating with identity, taking a zero-trust approach to securing the enterprise, and going cloud-first to improve efficiency. Case study presentations will highlight how Ping Identity customers are utilizing the power of simplicity to deliver exceptional user experiences, including:

Honeywell: "Our legacy on-premise service was becoming increasingly difficult to manage," said David Arora, senior director of Cybersecurity at Honeywell. "Leveraging Ping Identity's adaptive risk-based MFA solution and moving to the cloud allowed us to deliver a level of cyber resilience and simplified experience our enterprise customers demand."

Three Ireland: "The PingOne Cloud Platform offers Three a lot of efficiencies, including scalability, stability, and performance," said Hugh Crean, Chief Architect at Three Ireland. "But the highlight was the seamless migration - a key business requirement - resulting in a balance between security and user experience."

Ping Identity's partner network will be on site to show off what's possible with PingOne DaVinci, leveraging customer connectors, hundreds of out-of-the-box connectors, and its powerful drag-and-drop interface to reimagine the role identity plays in the enterprise.

