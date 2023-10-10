Ping Identity's YOUniverse 2023 Underscores Commitment to Customers and Acceleration to Cloud

Annual Event Unveils Fresh Integration Roadmap and New Toolkit for Easy Cloud Migration

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, kicked off its annual, multi-city Ping YOUniverse event, where identity professionals come together to share and learn about the latest identity innovations for improved customer experiences. At the event, Ping Identity will unveil a new open-source Cloud Acceleration toolset, making the migration to Ping Identity's cloud quicker and simpler, while reducing risk. The team will also preview the ForgeRock integration roadmap, underscoring the commitment to a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

The new Cloud Acceleration toolset is designed to help Ping's Professional Services team and trusted implementation partners to achieve a migration to Ping Identity's cloud quickly and easily. Organizations that make this cloud transition are able to free up their team's bandwidth by shifting responsibility for product and infrastructure operations to Ping Identity, which can lead to significant return on investment.

"Our trusted integration partners are an extension of our team, and we rely on them to help move critical identity infrastructure to the cloud," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "This cloud acceleration toolset will allow partners to do that faster and more efficiently, unlocking the value of cloud identity services for Ping Identity customers."

"Versent is using the Cloud Acceleration Toolset and have found its standard approach easy for our project teams to reuse and scale, delivering value to the customers we support. We appreciate Ping's commitment to continuous enhancements based on our feedback as a trusted partner," said Eddie Smith, CISO of Versent, a leading technology consultancy and trusted partner of Ping Identity.

Ping Identity software customers interested in moving to Ping's cloud should contact their implementation partners and ask if they are a candidate for the Cloud Acceleration Toolset. Partners should contact their Ping Account Manager to get started.

To learn more about the value of cloud migration and how to accelerate the journey:

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock were joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

