Pingboard Announces New CEO

Founder Bill Boebel to Transition Leadership of Austin-Founded Employee Engagement Software Company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingboard, the Austin-founded software company that increases employee retention and engagement, announced today the appointment of Laith Dahiyat as CEO.

Serial entrepreneur, Bill Boebel, founded Pingboard in 2013 in response to a need from startup incubator Capital Factory, which he and Joshua Baer co-founded in Austin a few years prior, and its rapidly growing coworking business. Since then, Pingboard has grown to serve more than 750,000 employees across 2,500 businesses worldwide. As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote work trend, the need for Pingboard's services grew, spurring 15 consecutive months of growth.

After the company achieved profitability in 2020, Boebel began thinking of the right person to lead Pingboard through its next phase of growth. That person is Dahiyat, a strategic leader with a product-focused SaaS (software as a service) background and a passion for creating highly engaged teams.

Most recently the General Manager of Weedmaps, the largest software and data company focusing on the legal cannabis sector, Dahiyat brings more than 20 years of enterprise software and e-commerce experience. Prior to Weedmaps, Dahiyat served as Chief Strategy Officer of the popular SaaS billing platform Chargify, expanding the product into event-based billing and overseeing a successful exit to Battery Ventures in May 2021.

"Laith's product-first approach to growth immediately stood out," said Boebel. "I was looking for someone who could help us scale, while continuing to deliver an amazing product that customers love."

"It's an honor to be leading one of Austin's most exciting tech companies in the HR tech space – one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing industries," Dahiyat commented. "The pandemic accelerated the adoption of software to help People Ops leaders retain and engage their newly remote workforce. The team at Pingboard has been working on some very important developments to further help companies. I can't wait to showcase what we have coming soon to help build on the company's success."

To date, Pingboard has raised $7.5 million in three seed rounds, most recently in 2018. Investors have included Silverton Partners (Austin), Capital Factory (Austin), Active Capital (San Antonio), and Betaworks (New York), as well as many Austin-based angel investors.

Boebel is remaining with Pingboard as a member of the Board of Directors and as an advisor to the company. Co-founder and CTO, Rob Eanes, will continue to lead engineering.

About Pingboard

Pingboard is at the forefront of helping companies retain and engage employees. Founded in 2013, Pingboard has become a global leader in the HR tech space, providing a software platform that changes how People Operations leaders drive employee experiences. Pingboard offers an integrated platform that delivers a real-time organizational chart, employee directory, peer to peer recognition, and much more. Created in Austin with a fully distributed team, Pingboard earned a place on Built In's Best Small Companies to Work for In Austin 2022.

