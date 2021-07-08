PingCAP Achieves ISO 27001 for TiDB Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider, announces today that the company has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for TiDB Cloud, the managed service of TiDB, a distributed SQL database. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), an ANAB-accredited certification body headquartered in London.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized standard that sets out the policies and requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). In order to get certified, a neutral, independent agency conducts the audit and assesses all the operations in the context of the business, including business continuity, marketing process, cybersecurity, privacy protection, HR, IT systems, etc.

"Data security has always been a top priority for us, especially in the context of a cloud database," says Li Shen, head of Global Businesses at PingCAP, "Certification to ISO 27001, plus the completion of SOC 2 Type 2 a month earlier, demonstrates our commitment in providing our customers with a comprehensive and mature information security management system that excels in managing and protecting customer data, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation with confidence."

"While PingCAP is extremely proud to have achieved this certification, we understand that our work does not stop here," Li Shen added, "We are committed to continually improving and maintaining the suitability, adequacy, and effectiveness of our security controls and measures as we develop the TiDB Cloud service."

