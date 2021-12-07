PingCAP Enhances Support for Data Intensive Applications with TiDB 5.3

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider, today announced a series of product enhancements and the general availability of TiDB version 5.3, its hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP) database. The new features aim to strengthen the ability to provide both high volume transaction processing and real-time analytics delivering improved productivity and uninterrupted insights.

As organizations continue to drive their digital transformation initiatives, data extraction challenges and data silos are still hindering these efforts and impact business growth. TiDB 5.3 addresses these pain points by providing customers with a database that manages highly concurrent workloads, improves real-time analysis, enhances stability, and reduces operational costs.

TiDB 5.3 offers several new benefits and features, including:

More scalable online transaction processing (OLTP) . TiDB can provide millions of transaction processing to handle massive business growth by optimizing the Time Stamp Oracle (TSO) allocation.

. TiDB can provide millions of transaction processing to handle massive business growth by optimizing the Time Stamp Oracle (TSO) allocation. Increased efficiency and faster HTAP with TiFlash improvements , allows TiDB to handle high traffic events more efficiently through its analytics capabilities. This reduces decision-making costs and exceeds real-time business intelligence scenario requirements in competitive industries.

, allows TiDB to handle high traffic events more efficiently through its analytics capabilities. This reduces decision-making costs and exceeds real-time business intelligence scenario requirements in competitive industries. Easier to operate at a massive scale. Continuous profiling provides better observability that improves assistance in overall monitoring and troubleshooting, ensuring immediate access to information and reducing cluster recovery times by 50%.

Continuous profiling provides better observability that improves assistance in overall monitoring and troubleshooting, ensuring immediate access to information and reducing cluster recovery times by 50%. Enhanced developer productivity . Offering the ability to create local or global temporary tables to simplify business logic and reduce operational costs.

. Offering the ability to create local or global temporary tables to simplify business logic and reduce operational costs. Faster and effortless data migration capabilities with TiDB Data Migration (DM) and TiDB Lightning, reducing latency and making migration easier. As a result, hundreds of terabytes of data can be imported quickly and accurately, all while delivering on regular environment usage

"PingCAP is dedicated to delivering on its promise of making TiDB the database of choice for the demanding enterprise digital transformation. The new features give decision-makers the ability to obtain insights faster and more efficiently than ever before, helping to deliver on business goals," said Shen Li, SVP, Head of Global Business at PingCAP. "The product enhancements we've made exemplify the relationship we have with our customers and the developer community. We will continue to listen closely and provide them with best-in-class product enhancements for future data requirements."

TiDB was developed to deliver a database solution for organizations of all sizes, featuring horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability. TiDB 5.3 continues to build on PingCAP's goal of becoming a one-stop HTAP database solution for all online transactions and analyses, enabling customers to seamlessly build their applications and achieve real-time insights.

TiDB 5.3 is available for download and can be used in the cloud on-premises, as well as hybrid environments. To learn more visit: https://docs.pingcap.com/tidb/stable/release-5.3.0

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their businesses instead of housekeeping. PingCAP's product portfolio consists of TiDB, an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability with MySQL compatibility; and TiDB Cloud, the fully-managed service of TiDB available on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

