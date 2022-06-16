PingCAP recognized in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Database Management Systems Report

This Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP , the leading distributed SQL database provider, has been recognized by customers as a Strong Performer in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer in Cloud Database Management Systems report. Gartner defines Cloud Database Management Systems as the "vendors that fully supply provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data in cloud storage. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier (such as a cloud object store, a distributed data store or other proprietary cloud storage infrastructure) and may use multiple data models and data types — relational, non relational (document, key-value, wide column and graph), geospatial, time series and others".

Verified end-users of our product weighed in with their opinion giving us a 4.7 out of 5 rating based on 37 reviews, and 94% of them conclude that they would recommend us as of March 2022. "We believe, being included in this 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report as a Strong Performer, further extends PingCAP's commitment to our customers, and the constant innovation in our products, services, and support," said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. "The reviews and ratings provide helpful input as we continue to meet customer needs and strive to impact real business results."

At PingCAP we've seen that enterprises are still facing an increase in customer expectations and demands, and persistent pressure to exceed revenue and other key performance indicators (KPIs). Leaders need to access data in real-time to make well-informed decisions at the speed of their business. PingCAP addresses these challenges by providing a next-generation database that features high availability, horizontal scalability, and strong consistency, all while fully supporting the open-source community and cloud users.

TiDB Cloud , PingCAP's fully managed Database-as-a-Service offering, allows customers to run mission-critical transactional and real-time analytic workloads against a single, fully managed database while getting maximum performance and business continuity. It offers enterprise-grade capabilities that respond to the increasing need for fully managed services, lower data infrastructure costs, and ease of management for complex tasks.

PingCAP customers mention specific areas of value from their TiDB implementations:

Horizontal Scalability for Business Agility: "TiDB has excellent product features and service capabilities. The TiDB distributed architecture design provides the horizontal expansion capability. It can improve cluster processing capability by simply adding nodes. And at the same time, it can shield the dependence of upper-layer application on the underlying complex technologies, making the enterprise data platform lightweight and agile." – Database Administrator, Retail Industry

"As our business quickly develops, more than 1000 million rows of data flood into our application every day. We adopted TiDB because it is a one-stop data warehouse for both OLTP and OLAP workloads, it supports real-time data analytics, and it's easy to scale out. Since 2017, we've used TiDB in our production environment." – Business Continuity for Mission Critical Business: "A wonderful infrastructure software based on open-source spirit, which breaks the barriers between the TiDB constructors and the users. It also provides high scalability and high availability, and performs well in hybrid scenario. Good monitoring tools and professional customer service make things easier." – Technical Architect, Banking Industry

To read additional PingCAP customer reviews, please visit: the Gartner Peer Insights page and to learn more about the power of cloud-native databases and TiDB Cloud here .

*Gartner, "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Database Management Systems", Peer Contributors, May 31, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP's flagship product, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility. For more information, visit www.pingcap.com.

