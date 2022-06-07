PingCAP's TiDB Cloud Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace to Reach Developers Globally

Legacy database infrastructures are unable to handle unpredictable traffic surges and make extracting insights from the disparate sprawl of data silos considerably more difficult. In today's rapidly changing data works, organizations are in need of a next-generation database. TiDB Cloud addresses numerous pain points brought on by legacy implementations by allowing developers and database administrators (DBAs), with little or no training, to handle complex tasks, such as infrastructure management and cluster deployment.

"With more organizations leveraging cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, many continue to face the challenge of extracting data to deliver timely, actionable insights," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV Programs, Google Cloud. "We are pleased to partner with PingCAP and provide customers with solutions that address their need to connect, manage, and scale their data lifecycle."

With TiDB Cloud now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, developers and DBAs can rapidly analyze large amounts of data across multiple datasets. Enterprises of all sizes can easily deploy and manage TiDB Cloud and other cloud services on demand in a unified manner through Google Cloud Marketplace while eliminating friction to their business growth all without prepayment or contract.

Users are also provided best-in-class security to protect their data with Google Cloud's hyper-secure facilities and private network. TiDB Cloud integrates with additional Google Cloud services, including BigQuery, Dataflow, Dataproc, and Looker, facilitating integration and implementation.

"Developers and DBAs heavily rely on TiDB Cloud to alleviate the burden of dealing with large data volumes and help them deliver well-informed responses at the speed of business growth," said Ed Huang, CTO and Cofounder of PingCAP. "This collaboration with Google Cloud will not only increase TiDB Cloud's visibility and awareness to reach more developers across the globe, but it will also help customers fully realize their growth potential with unified insight, enhanced OLTP scalability, and real-time analytics."

The default pricing model for TiDB Cloud is on-demand, as users can make payments for their usage on a monthly basis without any upfront commitment required. Google Cloud users will pay directly through their Google Cloud account to consolidate bills all in one place but will also be able to view their billings and usage in the TiDB Cloud portal.

To learn more about TiDB Cloud and get started now, visit the TiDB Cloud Google Cloud Marketplace listing .

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their business priorities. PingCAP's flagship project, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability with MySQL compatibility.

For more information, visit www.pingcap.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PingCAP