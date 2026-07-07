BEIJING, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 22, the 2026 Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) China Forum was held in Beijing during the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). The forum gathered global leaders to discuss green supply chain resilience and sustainable development. Liu Jiannan, Vice Chairman of CCPIT and Chairman of SMI China Council, Saifi, CEO of SMI Global Council, and British Ambassador Peter Wilson attended and gave speeches.

Pingtairong Group Attended the 2026 Sustainable Markets Initiative China Forum

As a core member of SMI China Council's Marine and Fisheries Working Group, Pingtairong Group Chairman Ni Jianbo took part in two key sessions. He joined the global Pathfinder Group's marine fisheries work summary meeting and witnessed the launch of the flagship initiative Building a Blue Economy: China's Path towards Global Ocean Governance.

At the thematic panel "Resilience and Win-Win in Green Supply Chains," Mr. Ni shared experience on integrating MSC standards into corporate operations and supply chains, and on the green transformation of distant-water fisheries with marine ecosystem synergy. Founded in 2007, Pingtairong employs over 1,800 staff and operates across distant-water fishing, transportation, processing, storage, sales, cold-chain logistics, import/export, shipbuilding, biotech R&D, catering, training, and petrochemicals. The Group is a vice president unit of China Distant-Water Fisheries Association and a president unit of Zhejiang association. It holds MSC certification for its Pacific high seas tuna project and runs a fleet of longline vessels and several 6,000-ton ultra-low temperature carriers at -60°C.

To promote China-Angola cooperation, Pingtairong plans to invest about RMB 520 million in a fishery industrial park in Angola, which will host modern fishing fleets and later aquaculture, creating local jobs and securing long-term fishing rights. The Group will further deepen China-Africa ties, leverage its integrated chain to build a cross-border trade platform, and strengthen collaboration with Angolan authorities and partners.

In the future, Pingtairong Group will continue to deepen its engagement in China‑Africa distant-water fishery cooperation, leverage its whole‑industry‑chain advantages to build a cross‑border fishery economic and trade cooperation platform, and further strengthen long‑term synergy with local government and industry partners in Angola, so as to facilitate the connectivity of the maritime economies of the two countries. For detailed project plans, cooperation inquiries, or media interview requests, please refer to the information below:

Official website: www.ptrcn.com

Address: 10th Floor, Putuo Marine and Fishery Building, No.9 Donghai West Road, Putuo District, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China

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