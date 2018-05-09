Pingtan Marine Enterprise Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

The Company's recent notable events are as follows:

April 9, 2018 : The Company announced that 27 fishing vessels received approval from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China to operate in the international waters of the Indian Ocean. As a result of this approval, the Company expects to significantly increase its current production capacity.

Management Comments

Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "The first quarter 2018 was a time of good news for Pingtan. In early January, we began sales in one of China's largest e-commerce retailers, JD.com, and achieved nationwide retail sales, which increased our profit margin by selling directly to end consumers. Also, during the first quarter 2018, 27 of our fishing vessels received approvals to operate in the international waters of the Indian Ocean from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and we immediately began the modification and rebuilding of these vessels. Some of these vessels are expected to start fishing operations by the end of this year and all of the 27 vessels will be in operation in the first half of 2019."

Factors Affecting Pingtan's Results of Operation – Indonesia Moratorium

As previously disclosed in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed since 2015, in early December 2014, the Indonesian government introduced a six-month moratorium on issuing new fishing licenses and renewals so that the country's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries ("MMAF") could combat illegal fishing and rectify ocean fishing order. In February 2015, the Company ceased all fishing operations in Indonesia. During the moratorium, the Company was informed that fishing licenses of four vessels operated through PT. Avona, one of the local companies through which Pingtan conducts business in Indonesia, and the fishery business license of PT. Dwikarya, the other local company through which Pingtan conducts business in Indonesia, were revoked. As a result, and because license renewal was prohibited due to the general moratorium, all local fishing licenses of the Company's vessels in Indonesia are presently inactive.

In November 2015, the Indonesian government announced that the moratorium had concluded. However, since the MMAF has not implemented new fishing policies and resumed the license renewal process, the Company does not know when exactly licensing and renewal will start. Since the Company derived a majority of its revenue from this area, this ban has caused a significant drop in production.

In September 2017, the Company was informed that the fishing licenses of 13 vessels deployed to the Indo-Pacific waters were suspended and the vessels were docked in the port by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries ("MAF") of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. The MAF is alleging and is investigating whether false statements were made during the licensing process and the vessels were simultaneously registered in Indonesia. The Company disputes these allegations.

As of March 31, 2018, among the Company's 140 vessels, 12 are located in the Bay of Bengal in India; 11 are located in international waters (including 1 refrigerated transport vessel); and 13 are located in the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste but are currently not operating as described above. 27 vessels are under modification and rebuilding. The remaining 77 vessels are licensed by the MOA to operate in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia. The vessels in Indonesian waters, however, are not in operation because the licenses are currently inactive due to either the moratorium discussed above, the revocation of the fishery business license of the local entity through which the vessels operate, or, with respect to four vessels, the revocation of the local fishing licenses.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights (all results are compared to prior year period)

Revenue increased by 92.3% to $10.9 million from $5.7 million as a result of increase in fishing activities.

from as a result of increase in fishing activities. Gross profit increased by 8,743.0% to $5.6 million from gross profit of $63,333 .

from gross profit of . Net income was $1.0 million , compared to net income of $10.8 million . Excluding the one-off effect of loss on 27 fishing vessels, which were dismantled for modification and rebuilding, net income would be $3.2 million for this quarter.

, compared to net income of . Excluding the one-off effect of loss on 27 fishing vessels, which were dismantled for modification and rebuilding, net income would be for this quarter. Net income attributable to owners of the Company was $0.9 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $9.9 million , or $0.13 per basic and diluted share.

First Quarter 2018 Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except shares and per share) data ) Three Months ended March 31,

2018 2017





Revenue $10.9 $5.7 Cost of Revenue $5.3 $5.6 Gross Profit $5.6 $0.06 Gross Margin 51.5% 1.1%





Net Income $1.0 $10.8 Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Shares 79.1 79.1 EPS (in $) $0.01 $0.13





Net Income excluding one-off item* $3.2 $10.8 Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Shares 79.1 79.1 EPS (in $) $0.04 $0.13

*One-off item refers to loss on fixed assets disposal of $2.2 million, which resulted from 27 fishing vessels being dismantled for modification and rebuilding project.

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions, except for book value per share)

3/31/2018 12/31/2017











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$3.8 $2.0

Total Current Assets

$23.6 $20.8

Total Assets

$205.5 $201.1

Total Current Liabilities

$34.3 $36.4

Total Long-term Debt, net of current portion

$17.9 $17.2

Total Liabilities

$52.2 $53.6

Shareholders' Equity

$153.3 $147.5

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$205.5 $201.1

Book Value Per Share (in $)

$1.94 $1.87



Consolidated Financial and Operating Review

Revenues

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $10.9 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 92.3%, from $5.7 million for the same period in 2017.

The increase was mainly attributable to more fishing vessels deployed to international waters for operation.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 51.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 1.1% in the prior year period.

The increase was primarily attributable to the decrease in unit sales costs of fish resulting from deploying more fishing vessels to international waters for operation.

Selling Expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, selling expenses for the fishing business was $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the different insured fishing vessel mix, and the Company purchased insurance for the new fishing vessels deployed in late 2017.

General & Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, general and administrative expenses for the fishing business was $3.1 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period. The increase is due to recording the depreciation of approximately $1.6 million as operating expense rather than cost of revenue for vessels located in Indonesian and Indo-Pacific waters that are not operating as a result of the reasons mentioned above.

Net Income

Net income the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $1.0 million, compared to net income of $10.8 million in the same period of 2017, a decrease of $9.9 million. Excluding the one-off effect of a loss on fixed assets disposal of $2.2 million, which resulted from 27 fishing vessels being dismantled for modification and rebuilding, the net income would be $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Company

Net income attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.9 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $9.9 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2017.

Conference Call Details

Pingtan also announced that it will discuss financial results in a conference call Thursday, May 10, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers are:

Live Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): +1 877-407-0310

Live Participant Dial-in (International): +1 201-493-6786

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: http://ptmarine.equisolvewebcast.com/q1-2018. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by us. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include the ability to successfully finish the modification and rebuilding of the 27 vessels and being fishing operations as expected; unanticipated delays in the modification and rebuilding process; need for additional capital and the availability of financing; our ability to successfully manage relationships with customers, distributors and other important relationships; technological changes; competition; demand for our products and services; the deterioration of general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the local markets in which we operate; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business; operational, mechanical, climatic or other unanticipated issues that adversely affect the production capacity of the Company's fishing vessels and their ability to generate expected annual revenue and net income; construction delays, cost overruns and inability to obtain proper permits for the processing factory; inability to sell products to the end-customer at the levels anticipated; and other risk factors contained in Pingtan's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Pingtan's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Pingtan undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN U.S. DOLLARS)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017







REVENUE $ 10,884,268

$ 5,661,140











COST OF REVENUE

5,283,716



5,597,807











GROSS PROFIT

5,600,552



63,333











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Selling

481,451



388,718 General and administrative

1,559,597



1,087,872 General and administrative - depreciation

1,566,019



- Grant income

(1,052,112)



(12,719,275) Loss on fixed assets disposal

2,181,455



-











Total Operating Expenses (Profit)

4,736,410



(11,242,685)











PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

864,142



11,306,018











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Interest income

19,764



147,383 Interest expense

(462,259)



(703,076) Foreign currency transaction gain

573,992



98,451 Loss on equity method investment

(10,951)



(6,252)











Total Other Income (Expense), net

120,546



(463,494)











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

984,688



10,842,524











INCOME TAXES

-



-











NET INCOME $ 984,688

$ 10,842,524











LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

112,395



922,370











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 872,293

$ 9,920,154











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:









NET INCOME

984,688



10,842,524 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE GAIN









Unrealized foreign currency translation gain

5,603,908



641,048 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 6,588,596

$ 11,483,572 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

560,609



973,026 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 6,027,987

$ 10,510,546











NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY









Basic and diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.13











WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic and diluted

79,055,053



79,055,053





PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash $ 3,818,837

$ 2,005,540 Restricted cash

779,250



1,821,187 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

13,141,682



13,012,671 Inventories, net of reserve for inventories

5,451,133



3,560,261 Prepaid expenses

-



110,536 Other receivables

408,179



273,151











Total Current Assets

23,599,081



20,783,346











OTHER ASSETS:









Cost method investment

3,339,642



3,213,859 Equity method investment

31,704,915



30,521,466 Prepayment for long-term assets

12,030,153



11,577,057 Property, plant and equipment, net

134,838,554



135,042,467











Total Other Assets

181,913,264



180,354,849











Total Assets $ 205,512,345

$ 201,138,195











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 7,514,298

$ 4,301,146 Accounts payable - related parties

1,271,257



1,803,698 Short-term bank loans

9,780,666



14,600,978 Long-term bank loans - current portion

6,202,191



5,968,596 Accrued liabilities and other payables

4,348,268



5,354,616 Accrued liabilities and other payables - related party

-



38,208 Due to related parties

5,201,527



4,348,693











Total Current Liabilities

34,318,207



36,415,935











OTHER LIABILITIES:









Long-term bank loans - non-current portion

17,890,937



17,217,104











Total Liabilities

52,209,144



53,633,039











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Equity attributable to owners of the company:









Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; 79,055,053 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017)

79,055



79,055 Additional paid-in capital

81,682,599



81,682,599 Retained earnings

40,430,931



40,349,189 Statutory reserve

12,978,343



12,978,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(576,195)



(5,731,889) Total equity attributable to owners of the company

134,594,733



129,357,297 Non-controlling interest

18,708,468



18,147,859











Total Shareholders' Equity

153,303,201



147,505,156











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 205,512,345

$ 201,138,195

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 984,688

$ 10,842,524 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

2,433,126



2,112,525 Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

168,945



96,399 Decrease in reserve for inventories

64,468



277,017 Loss on equity method investment

10,951



6,252 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

2,181,455





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

206,838



73,099 Inventories

(1,795,329)



(8,262,638) Advances to suppliers

-



1,485,594 Prepaid expenses

113,507



8,205 Prepaid expenses - related party

-



(602,715) Other receivables

(125,770)



29,923,685 Accounts payable

3,008,880



27,651 Accounts payable - related parties

(595,916)



1,880,905 Accrued liabilities and other payables

(1,200,760)



677,512 Accrued liabilities and other payables - related party

(38,208)



(18,281,290) Due to related parties

(497,164)



(20,000)











NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

4,919,711



20,244,725











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-



(9,763,774) Payments made for acquisition of fishing vessels from related party

-



(12,252,689) Payments for equity method investment

-



(290,440)











NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-



(22,306,903)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

-



5,100,335 Repayments of short-term bank loans

(5,000,000)



(3,190,832) Decrease/(Increase) in restricted cash

1,100,075



(435,660) Advances from related parties

1,847,136



1,180,000 Payments made for dividend

(790,551)



(790,551)











NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,843,340)



1,863,292











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(263,074)



(50,205)











NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,813,297



(249,091)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of period

2,005,540



820,396











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of period $ 3,818,837

$ 571,305











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for:









Interest $ 424,054

$ 587,221 Income taxes $ -

$ -











NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Acquisition of property and equipment by decreasing prepayment for long-term assets $ -

$ 1,016,541 Property and equipment acquired on credit as payable $ -

$ 658,827 Fishing vessels acquired on credit as payable – related party $ -

$ 16,889,095

